An independent collage in Northampton is set to move into a Grade II listed building formerly home to the girls grammar school.

Bosworth Independent College, part of CATS Global Schools, has confirmed the relocation of its main teaching building to the Newton Building, in St George’s Avenue.

Built in 1915 for Northampton Girls Grammar School, the site is set to welcome Bosworth students after a grand opening in September 2022.

Newton Building in St George's Avenue will soon be home to Bosworth College.

The majority of Bosworth’s teaching and learning will move from two of its current buildings, Nazareth House and Queens, in Barrack Road, which will then be put up for sale.

Principal of Bosworth Jason Lewis said: “The move will mean that almost all our teaching and learning are all under one roof and will shift the centre of gravity of the College to St George’s Avenue.

“As soon as we get the keys, we will start to ready the building for the new academic year making full use of the latest IT and digital resources in the classrooms, respecting the historic nature of the building.

“We are already planning our first open day for prospective students and their families and a separate guided tour for the local community and the Grammar School alumni interested in learning about the site’s history and how we will use it.”

The Newton Building formed part of the University of Northampton’s Avenue campus until the university relocated to its purpose-built Waterside Campus in September 2018.

In 2007 it underwent substantial investment to develop its teaching and learning facilities. It boasts more than 35 classrooms, IT laboratories, a café and a grand hall.

Chris Stacey CEO of CATS Global Schools added: “We’ve had our sights set on the building for a while. It’s a true architectural gem and provides the perfect environment to learn and work for the students and staff of Bosworth Independent College.

“I’m delighted that we can return the building to its former use as a school offering a first-class education preparing students for their future.”