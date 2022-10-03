Northampton comes together to ‘commemorate and remember’ those affected by Covid-19

Northampton will come together to commemorate, reflect and remember those affected by Covid-19 this weekend.

An afternoon of reflection is planned for Sunday (October 9) in Abington Park with a service around the iconic bandstand from 2pm.

The service will be held against a backdrop of a new autumn wave of coronavirus pushing numbers of patients with the virus in Northamptonshire's hospitals hit the highest level in two months, according to latest NHS data.

Organisers of Sunday's Afternoon of Reflection hope a tree in Abington Park will carry messages similar to the National Covid Memorial Wall in London

Town councillor Jane Birch said: “Whilst we recognise the Covid outbreak is far from over, we hope that this multi-faith Afternoon of Reflection will offer a moment of contemplation, bring our communities together to remember lives changed and lost, and to acknowledge our gratitude for the work of our health services and key workers.”

Figures show Kettering General Hospital was treating 44 people with the virus at 8am on 28 September — up from 19 the previous week and the most since August 4.

Another 13 Covid patients were being treated at Northampton General Hospital, up from six the previous week.

With free testing stopped earlier this year, health officials rely mainly on hospital data and the weekly Office for National Statistics infection survey to understand how Covid is spreading.

NHS figures, which are published every Thursday, show an upward trend in hospital admissions across all regions in England, up by an average of 37 percent.

The most recent ONS data also shows an increase in positive cases, with 766,500 people across England infected in the week to 14 September.Everyone over 50 and those in vulnerable groups are currently eligible for an autumn booster vaccine, which offers protection against severe symptoms from the original Covid strain and the Omicron variant.

NHS officials have warned of a ‘twindemic’ of flu and Covid infections this winter.

NGH chief executive Heidi Smoult said: "We know that both flu and COVID infections are predicted to be more prevalent.

“The NHS will be offering vaccinations to our community again this year to help protect from both of these illnesses.

“We would urge anyone offered either vaccine to have them as soon as they can to provide a boost of protection this winter.

“This will support people to protect themselves, their families and friends, from these viral illnesses which can have a significant impact on people’s lives — and which also create significant risks for older patients and those with underlying health conditions.”

Representatives from all fails faith represented by Northampton Inter Fait Forum will attend Sunday's service, including Baháʼí, Buddhist, Christian, Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh faiths alongside local charities, emergency services and key workers.

It will feature healing prayers, inspiring readings and mantras, cultural religious dance and musical performances including the spectacular Dhol drummers and an uplifting choir, introduced by an inter-faith prayer.