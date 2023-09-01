Northampton villagers heavily criticise plans to build 80 new homes on neighbouring flood plain

More Northampton villagers have heavily criticised plans to build 80 homes on a notorious flood plain nearby.

In June, Kislingbury Farm LLP resubmitted plans to build 80 new homes on land in Upton Valley Way North next to Pineham village, which is housing estate of around 559 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans were first submitted in 2020 but were met with objections from residents raising concerns about flooding in the area and lack of infrastructure, forcing the applicant to go back to the drawing board.

Sign up to the weekly Westminster Explained newsletter. Get the latest news from within the corridors of power. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drone imagery captured by a local resident was sent in as part of the objections to highlight past flooding on the land in question

Three years on, following public consultation, the applicant resubmitted its plans and said that the issues of flooding had been addressed.

The applicant said: “The lead local flood authority has been consulted on the application and no objections have been raised subject to planning conditions.”

“The revised masterplan confirms that up to 80 dwellings can be provided on site, as proposed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The revised masterplan demonstrates that the appropriate balance can be struck in line with the relevant and updated national and local policies to provide 80 dwellings with the necessary open space and drainage. The density represents an efficient use of land whilst providing tree-lined streets, attractive landscaping and a pleasing environment adjacent to the Upton Country Park.”

However, residents are still unhappy and are not convinced judging by the 40 – 50 objections the plans have had so far.

Objections include flood concerns, losses of countryside, potential drops in house prices and more.

One resident said: “There has been massive development within the local area on higher ground – St Michael’s Park, Sandy Lan, Hunsbury Grange etc – and I'm concerned for the flood risk of my property and neighbours in Pineham as well as others residents further downstream.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said: “This is a very unwise and appalling plan. There is significant risk for flooding.”

Another said: “The land in question has always been known as a floodplain area. I personally have firsthand experience of being a flood victim and it is terrifying to think history will repeat itself due to pure ignorance. People lost their lives in that situation and it was extremely frightening. To build more properties will be extremely dangerous and irresponsible.”

One person added: “We were assured when we bought the house that as it was a wetland area it wasn't going to be built on.

"This will deprive my home of the privacy that we specifically purchased the house for in the first place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “I would feel seriously deceived and disappointed if this was to be approved."

"It will cause an increase in traffic and threaten the safety of children playing on the estate,” another said.

"I'm extremely concerned that the floodplains will be used [to build on] which will put my home at risk of flooding,” one said.

Another added: “The local school is oversubscribed. Where will the children go? There are no extra hospitals, doctors or dentists to support the build.”

Hunsbury Meadows Parish Council has been contacted for comment.