Plans have been unveiled to build 80 homes next to a Northampton village – but nearby residents have submitted objections in their droves.

Kislingbury Farm LLP has resubmitted plans to build 80 new homes on land in Upton Valley Way North, next to Pineham village, which is housing estate of around 559 homes.

Plans were first submitted in 2020 but were met with objections from residents which raised concerns about flooding in the area and lack of infrastructure.

An artist's impressions of how the site could look

However, three years on, following public consultation, the applicant has resubmitted its plans.

The applicant said: “The Pineham village application and the proposal it puts forward have been the subject of consultation and further consideration since January 2021.

“Positive consideration of the consultation responses to the application has resulted in an improved masterplan whilst sustaining the key design and access principles explained in the Design and Access Statement which supports the application.

"The revised masterplan confirms that up to 80 dwellings can be provided on site, as proposed.

"The revised masterplan demonstrates that the appropriate balance can be struck in line with the relevant and updated national and local policies to provide 80 dwellings with the necessary open space and drainage. The density represents an efficient use of land whilst providing tree-lined streets, attractive landscaping and a pleasing environment adjacent to the Upton Country Park.

"The precise mix of dwelling types will be considered in full detail at a later stage. However, the masterplan is based on a mixture of house types ranging from two-bed to five bedroom properties and also including apartments. Furthermore, the development will include affordable housing to ensure housing choice.

"The development will positively contribute towards the delivery of new infrastructure associated with and resulting from the scheme – including affordable housing, financia contributions to health care, education, library and play facilities.”

In terms of flood risk, the applicant said that it has has been a focus of attention for the proposal and the matter has been the subject of further scrutiny.

The applicant said: “The lead local flood authority has been consulted on the application and no objections have been raised subject to planning conditions.”

Since the application was resubmitted in mid-July, around 25 objections have been sent in by residents.

Objections raise concerns over the flooding of the site, the ‘over-development’ in the area and the ‘strain’ on infrastructure.

