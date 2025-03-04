The council has clarified where dog walkers can and cannot take their pets when visiting a popular park in Northampton.

In February, a mother was left in tears after Kingdom workers, contracted by West Northamptonshire Council (WNC), fined her for taking her dog to Abington Park during the school half-term. The dog was on a lead and sitting quietly by her side in the kids' play area.

However, the signage at the park was contradictory. One sign on a lamppost at the entrance near the kids' play area said that all dogs must be kept on a lead, while another sign immediately below it said no dogs are allowed. The first sign was put up by the now-defunct Borough Council in 2021, while WNC installed the second.

At the time, one parent said: “The Kingdom workers were aggressive. My friend was in tears. We had no clue about the rules. It’s a ridiculous rule anyway, because where does the barrier begin for no dogs? There are dogs running all over the grass areas.”

WNC has since apologised for the confusion, removed the old signage, and urged residents to get in touch if they want their fines cancelled.

The Chronicle & Echo asked WNC to clarify exactly where the boundary begins and ends so that unsuspecting dog walkers and parents don’t face similar issues in the future.

A WNC spokeswoman said: “Dogs are welcomed in Abington Park, however, the requirements of the PSPO apply. The order states that dogs are not allowed in children’s play areas, whether fenced or not. This means that when you take your dog into Abington Park, it must be under control, and the requirements of the PSPO, including the need to pick up after your dog or put it on a lead when directed by an officer, apply. In terms of children’s play areas, we would advise that any area with play surfaces around play apparatus is considered a play area.

“Residents can avoid a fine by complying with the requirements of the PSPO. Our signage has been installed over time, and we are aware that some signage has been removed. We are continually reviewing signage locations and will replace signs as needed. We will engage with the local community on the PSPO requirements later this year and encourage contributions from the public once this goes live.”

In a recent interview with the Chronicle & Echo, a former Kingdom worker, who wished to remain anonymous, spoke out about the “grim reality” of how the company operates in the town.

The former employee explained that the council receives a 40 per cent cut of each ticket, which ranges between £100 and £150.

He also revealed that by refusing to share personal details, the public often avoid fines. He said: "By not providing details, you will get away without a fine, 10 out of 10 times.” However, he warned that workers are instructed to follow people for miles to obtain their details.

In response, a Kingdom spokeswoman said: “We are committed to fair employment practices and strongly refute any suggestion that our officers are encouraged to act improperly. Where any instances of improper conduct are brought to our attention, we act immediately to resolve them."