Here's when works will start and finish to transform two main streets in Northampton town centre

“The plans are intended to help this area adapt to the changing face of the high street,” says council
Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 13th Sep 2023, 13:31 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 13:32 BST
Two main streets in Northampton are set to undergo major transformations – here’s how much it will cost, when it will start, and when it will finish.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says it is working with Kier Transportation to regenerate Abington Street and Fish Street in the town centre.

As part of the project, Kier will install new paving and seating, additional tree planting, enhanced landscaping, and the introduction of new lighting on both of the streets, according to WNC.

Here's an artist's impression of how Fish Street (left) and Abington Street (right) could look like after regeneration worksHere's an artist's impression of how Fish Street (left) and Abington Street (right) could look like after regeneration works
Here's an artist's impression of how Fish Street (left) and Abington Street (right) could look like after regeneration works
The redevelopment will ‘complement the wider regeneration of the town centre’, including the Market Square transformation, and provide ‘enhanced connectivity’ with the rest of the town, says WNC.

Conservative councillor Dan Lister, cabinet member for economic development, town centre regeneration and growth at WNC, said: “We are pleased to be working with Kier who we already have an established relationship with as they carry out this significant project to one of the busiest shopping streets in our area.

“The plans are intended to help this area adapt to the changing face of the high street by encouraging cafe culture, supporting retail and creating more appealing and flexible surroundings for visitors and those who live in the town centre. The enhanced features and appearance, as well as new facilities, will offer a fantastic space for people to use and enjoy. We look forward to this taking shape in the coming weeks and months as works start on site later this year.”

The project will be led by Kier, which manages and maintains West Northamptonshire’s roads.

John Coombes, General Manager at Kier Transportation added: “We’re really proud of the work we’re delivering with West Northamptonshire Council and are delighted to be working with them to carry out this project to revitalise the town centre. We will use our skills and experience to help create a space where people will want to come to live, work and socialise.”

Works are expected to start this autumn and finish in winter 2024/2025. Funding for the entire project has come from the £4.9million Towns Fund, according to WNC.

