Works to transform the site started in February

Take a look at a bird’s eye view at how multi-million pound works to Northampton’s iconic Market Square have progressed over the last six months.

The multi-million pound works to transform the town’s historic Market Square started in the first week of February and are set to take around 18 months to complete.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says the site will include new “high-quality” paving and materials, a “flexible” event space, “bespoke” fixed stalls, more trees, tiered seating and an “interactive water feature”.

WNC has issued an update as to where contractors Stepnell Limited are after six months in at with the works.

A council spokesman said: “The build to transform Northampton’s Market Square into a community space and deliver a revitalized market for the town, is well underway.

“Since our last update in May, West Northamptonshire Council and Stepnell Ltd have been working closely with Anglian Water to complete most of the works required for the surface water and drainage. The essential repairs to the Victorian brick sewer system are also nearing completion.

“All works being carried out and delivered in conjunction with the watching archaeologists from Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA). They are working closely with the team to monitor the works as they make regular discoveries of varying significance.

“Works continue across the site area to the central part of the square and the perimeter phase to the outside of the square.”

A WNC spokesman previously said that the costs of the project, which was initially £8.4 million, has increased to around £10 million.

The spokesman said: “The initial construction cost for the project at £8.4 million was outlined in early 2020. Three years on, construction costs are significantly higher due to inflation and lasting effects of the pandemic. The revised projected cost is £10 million, which is being funded through different funding streams including £8.4m from the Future High Street Fund, Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) which can only be spent on infrastructure projects, and £500,000 reallocation for other capital works.

“There are many live services and complex aspects of this large-scale programme but work is progressing well within the schedule.”

Councillor Dan Lister, the man in charge of the project at WNC, said: “We are pleased to be working closely with MOLA and Stepnell to move ahead with the transformation of the historic market square located at the heart of Northampton town centre. Following an extensive programme of essential investigations, we are now well into delivering the next phase of works.

“We continue to work with Market Traders to encourage everyone to visit their stalls at the temporary market at Commercial Street. We are delivering a free summer events programme, where people can join the beach event and take part in mini golf and circus skills workshops. Head to our website to find out more.”

People of all ages are invited to join in a summer of fun at Northampton’s Market, located in Commercial Street.

Free activities will be taking place from Saturday July 22 through to Sunday September 3, offering something for everyone. Click here to find out more about the free family fun.

Meanwhile, down at Commercial Street, one market trader says the lack of footfall at the temporary site has forced him to consider selling his home.

Take a look at how Northampton’s Market Square is looking now with the pictures below.

1 . Market Square works Here's what the Market Square looks like six months into its £10million redevelopment works Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

2 . First day without trade Photo taken from the top of the Grosvenor Centre car park on the first day without trade at the Market Square on January 31. Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales

3 . Multi million pound redevelopment of Market Square Conservative councillor Daniel Lister (left), who is in charge of the project at WNC, and council leader Jonathan Nunn (right) put the first spade in the Market Square ground on February 6. Photo: WNC Photo Sales

4 . Multi-million pound redevelopment of the Market Square Here's how the Market Square looked in February Photo: Logan MacLeod Photo Sales