Here's when work will begin on a major £12m leisure hub at a former shopping centre in Northampton

Here’s when works will begin on a major new leisure hub at a former shopping centre in Northampton.

The new STACK development at the vacant Market Walk shopping centre is set to start as soon as the Market Square works are finished, according to West Northamptonshire Council.

Northampton's Market Square is scheduled to partially reopen on Friday, September 20 and the wider Market Square is expected to fully reopen on October 19.

Soon, if not immediately after October 19, work will begin on STACK. The developers say the project should be completed by summer 2025, with the facility also opening in summer 2025.

What the development in Northampton could look like.

The development will see the former Market Walk shopping centre, which closed down in 2021, turned into a new mixed entertainment, retail, and leisure venue through a complete redesign.

Councillor Daniel Lister, the man in charge of town centre regeneration at WNC, said: "We are working closely with STACK ahead of development starting on site later this year to bring forward this exciting scheme, which will offer a vibrant space for our communities. With licensing and planning approval already secured, we are committed to ensuring minimal disruption to residents and businesses during the ongoing regeneration of Market Square and Abington & Fish Street. Our goal is to ensure the full opening of Market Square prior to work at Market Walk starting. We look forward to delivering this transformational project, which will offer something for all the family when it opens to the public next year."

On its website, STACK says: “The repurposing of the shopping centre will enhance the town’s vibrancy and vitality, supporting both the daytime and evening economy. It will complement other transformations taking place in the town center, including in the historic Market Square, Abington Street, and Fish Street.”

According to plans, the lower ground floor will largely be dedicated to entertainment ventures, such as children’s entertainment, fitness events, and live music. Bar areas, food hall operators, and retail units will also have a place in the unique building. Fronting onto Market Square, two new units will provide restaurant spaces with external seating, "generating an active frontage and enhancing activity.” A coffee shop unit proposed for Abington Street will further “enhance” activity in the area, according to plans.

The proposed opening hours are 8am to 2.30am on any given day, allowing the centre to contribute to both the daytime and nighttime economy. The new facility will also create around 250 jobs, according to the applicant.

According to planning papers, the aspiration is to "create a vibrant new space which aims to increase footfall into the town centre and become a destination in its own right.”

STACK will invest £8 million into the project, with a further £4.2 million of support from the council.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID), said: “This project will revitalise a key town centre space, breathing new life into the heart of Northampton with the introduction of a vibrant and modern leisure and entertainment destination.

“Town centres across the country are evolving, and Northampton is no different in that respect. We are seeing a shift away from purely retail-led high streets towards a more experience-led offering, and this development is a perfect example of the kind of venue people are flocking to in droves, as you can see from STACK’s recent successful launch in Lincoln.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming STACK to Northampton and working with the businesses who will call it home as we create something very special for the town centre.”