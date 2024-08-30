The new pavement being laid in Fish Street is nearly finished, marking a significant milestone in the £5 million project to transform Abington Street and Fish Street.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) is working with Kier Transportation on this project, which aims to enhance the appearance of these key streets.

WNC Highways said: "Fish Street is nearly complete. With just a few minor details to finish, this project forms one of many regeneration efforts under the Town Investment Fund to transform Northampton town centre."

Work continues on the repaving of Abington Street, the upgrade and installation of street lighting, the addition of street furniture, new tree planting, and final touches. The project is set for completion in Winter 2024/2025 and will be thoroughly cleaned once all construction is finished, according to the council.

The council says the project will "lift the quality" of public spaces and complement the wider Market Square transformation, which is due to reopen fully in October.

Councillor Dan Lister, cabinet member for town centre regeneration at WNC, said: "Work is well underway to deliver this significant project, which will transform one of the busiest shopping streets in Northampton. Visitors to the town can already see the progress taking shape at Fish Street, with the new lettering and paving elevating this area. Once complete and thoroughly cleaned, the revitalised area and enhanced features will offer a fantastic space for people to use and enjoy. We look forward to the completed project opening this winter."

Edith Shah, general manager at Kier Transportation, added: "We are pleased with the progress made so far in this transformative project for Northampton's shopping district. Working closely with West Northamptonshire Council, we've already made significant strides in revitalising the town centre. Project teams have been working closely with local businesses to ensure minimal disruption. This marks an exciting time for Northampton, and we look forward to seeing how the works leave a lasting, positive impact on the community."

Take a look at the newly transformed Fish Street with the pictures below.

