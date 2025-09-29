Around 77 spaces will be lost when a town centre car park closes early next year.

Doddridge Street Car Park, behind Sol Central, will close from January 2 2026 to make way for the Four Waterside and Marefair regeneration scheme.

The council-owned car park, which has around 77 spaces, sits within the footprint of the planned development. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has been asked what the site will specifically be used for, but no details have been confirmed yet.

A WNC spokesman said: “The scheme will transform the area around Northampton railway station into a vibrant gateway to the town centre, delivering new homes, extra care housing, office space, a hotel, and improved public realm, which includes the soon to be opened new Castle Park.”

Drivers are being directed to other nearby car parks, including Marefair Car Park on Gregory Street (around 78 spaces), Commercial Street Car Park (about 125 spaces in the lower section and 275 in the upper section), and the privately operated Sol Central Car Park.

The Four Waterside scheme is being led by WNC in partnership with national regeneration developer Cityheart.

Work is now due to start in winter 2025, after originally being scheduled for summer that year.

The council confirmed the delay is linked to “significant constraint” on the local electricity grid. In July, WNC said it was in “ongoing discussions with National Grid to explore potential solutions”. When asked for an update in September, the council said there was none yet.

The £8.75m project has secured £1.75m from the Towns Fund and £7m from the Northampton Waterside Enterprise Zone.

Plans include a hotel, Grade A office space, high-quality homes, extra care facilities, and new paving and planting.

WNC said the aim was to create “a new, high-quality business destination in the East Midlands” to boost economic growth and attract more visitors.

The Chalk Lane Car Park next to Doddridge has already been converted into a new heritage park, which is due to open in October 2025.

The park will feature green space, a play area, community garden, heritage timeline, pathways and lighting.

It is designed to improve links between the town centre and the railway station.

Both the park and the Four Waterside works form part of the £33 million Town Investment Plan to regenerate Northampton town centre.

Other projects include:

New housing, leisure space and public realm at Greyfriars

The repurposing of Market Walk into a leisure, hospitality and entertainment venue called STACK

The 24 Guildhall Road arts project with NN Contemporary Art

A new multi-storey car park at Northampton train station increasing spaces from 800 to 1,198

The restoration of the Grade II-listed Old Black Lion pub

Completed regeneration projects:

Market Square – upgraded with permanent stalls, seating, a large event space, a shoe-inspired water feature, and improved paving, furniture, lighting and CCTV. Completed October 2024.

78 Derngate – extended Charles Rennie Mackintosh Museum with new garden and publicly accessible rear space. Completed July 2023.