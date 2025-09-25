Rough opening date revealed for multi-million pound heritage park in Northampton as part of wider £33m regeneration plan

A rough opening date has been revealed for the multi-million pound heritage park under construction in Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has announced the Marefair Heritage Park, next to Northampton train station, is due to open in October 2025.

The £2.3 million scheme is being built on the former Chalk Lane car park.

It will feature a castle-themed play area, a community garden, a walking trail along the original castle wall, and improved lighting and public space.

Cherry trees will also be planted in the play area to reflect the old orchard that once sat inside Northampton Castle.

The park is being delivered in partnership with local contractor Jeakins Weir and landscape architects BDP.

Funding has come from £1.6 million from the Towns Fund, £427,000 in Section 106 contributions, and £242,000 from WNC.

According to WNC, the park aims to provide a heritage-focused green space, better connect the train station with the town centre, and encourage more people to visit Northampton.

The walking trail will follow part of the original footprint of Northampton Castle, which dates back to 1084 and once hosted several key parliamentary gatherings in medieval England.

The new playground will also include some accessible equipment and sensory play boards for children with disabilities.

The project has faced delays. It was first expected to open in spring 2025, then autumn, and later summer, before the council set a revised opening for October.

WNC shared a video of the site on its social media this week.

Reacting, resident Stephen Stark said: “Well done to Friends of Northampton Castle and Marie Dickie for tirelessly campaigning to see this become a reality.”

Veritie Camp said: “Wow that’s actually nice for Northampton.”

Kirk Trewin added: “Looks amazing!”

The park forms part of the £33 million Town Investment Plan to regenerate Northampton town centre.

Other projects include:

New housing, leisure space and public realm at Greyfriars

The repurposing of Market Walk into a leisure, hospitality and entertainment venue

The Four Waterside and Marefair gateway linking the train station with the town centre

The 24 Guildhall Road arts project with NN Contemporary Art

A new multi-storey car park at Northampton train station increasing spaces from 800 to 1,198

The restoration of the Grade II-listed Old Black Lion pub