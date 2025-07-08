'Significant' electricity shortage delays major £9 million regeneration scheme in Northampton

A major £9 million regeneration project in Northampton town centre has been delayed by several months due to electricity grid constraints.

Four Waterside, part of West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) long-term vision to transform the gateway into the town, was originally due to break ground in summer 2025. However, the start date has now been revised to winter 2025.

The council confirmed the delay is due to ongoing problems with power capacity in the area.

A West Northamptonshire Council spokesman said: “Preparations for the regeneration of Four Waterside and Marefair are progressing well. However, we’ve had to revise the programme due to power capacity issues in Northampton, which are beyond the council’s control.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like once complete

“The local electricity grid is currently under significant constraint, and we’re in ongoing discussions with National Grid to explore potential solutions. Despite this wider issue, we continue to work with our development partner Cityheart to bring forward this important regeneration project, which will deliver new homes, office space, a hotel, and improved public areas in the town centre.”

The delay stems from the town’s electricity infrastructure struggling to meet rising demand from new developments.

A spokesperson for National Grid Electricity Distribution said: “The local electricity network in the town needs reinforcement to accommodate significant new and future demand.

“While we progress plans to boost capacity to the town with a £15m investment, we will continue to work closely with WNC to explore short-term solutions to current capacity issues as and when they arise.

“We care passionately about connecting projects to the grid as quickly as possible and are investing £7.5 billion into our distribution network between 2023 and 2028. This will drive regional growth, ensure our network is ready to meet growing demands, and support economic development in the communities we serve.”

The major redevelopment – planned for the old gasworks and Marefair area – will include Grade A offices, a hotel, homes, extra care facilities, and a new heritage park, all tied together with improved public realm, according to WNC.

The project is backed by £1.75 million from the Government’s Towns Fund and £7 million from the Northampton Waterside Enterprise Zone.

The council’s development partner Cityheart is delivering the project in joint venture with WNC. A formal development agreement was signed in summer 2024, paving the way for detailed planning and delivery phases to proceed.

The full scheme is still due to complete and open by summer 2032.