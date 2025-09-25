'Festive programme' announced for Northampton's Market Square this Christmas – but no traditional German-style market planned

A 'festive programme' has been announced for Northampton's Market Square this Christmas – but no traditional German-style market is planned.

Last year, no market was held in the newly refurbished £12.4 million space.

At the time, the Conservative-led council said its focus had been on relaunching the square and added: “Christmas markets require extensive planning, and this year our focus has been on the successful relaunch of the Market Square. However, we are exploring the potential for a Christmas market next year to further enhance the festive atmosphere.”

This week, the Chronicle & Echo asked West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) if there would be a German-style Christmas market in Market Square this year.

This year, while there is still no traditional German-style Christmas market, the council has confirmed a ‘festive programme’ of seasonal activities. (Credit: Getty and Kamil Lal)

The Reform-led council confirmed there will not be a traditional German-style Christmas market this year, but said there will be a ‘festive programme’ of seasonal activities.

Cllr James Petter, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re proud to be delivering a festive programme that brings something fresh and distinctive to Northampton this Christmas, it’s about building a tradition that we can be proud of, something that grows each year and puts our town firmly on the festive map. “We’re also planning a Christmas Makers Market to showcase local artisans, rather than relying on external vendors, and we’ll be announcing further details soon.”

The main attraction in the Market Square will be a covered ice rink, open daily from 4 December to 4 January (excluding Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day).

The rink will feature:

Skating lessons

Themed DJ sessions

Family and corporate packages

Early-bird ticket offers

A licensed bar and seasonal activities will also be on site.

Other events include:

Christmas Lights Switch-On in Market Square on 22 November

A town-wide “Grinch takeover” on 6 December for Small Business Saturday

“Carols on the Square” with local choirs on 13 December

Santa’s Grotto in the Grosvenor Centre from 22 November (weekends only)

Golden Ticket giveaway offering vouchers to spend locally

A dedicated Christmas radio station run by a local station

Northampton’s Market Square was refurbished from February 2023 and fully reopened in October 2024 at a cost of £12.4 million. The project added new paving, seating, water features, landscaping, an events space, 18 fixed stalls with utilities, 45 pop-up stalls, and space for up to 10 food vans.