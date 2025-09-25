'Festive programme' announced for Northampton's Market Square this Christmas – but no traditional German-style market planned
Last year, no market was held in the newly refurbished £12.4 million space.
At the time, the Conservative-led council said its focus had been on relaunching the square and added: “Christmas markets require extensive planning, and this year our focus has been on the successful relaunch of the Market Square. However, we are exploring the potential for a Christmas market next year to further enhance the festive atmosphere.”
This week, the Chronicle & Echo asked West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) if there would be a German-style Christmas market in Market Square this year.
The Reform-led council confirmed there will not be a traditional German-style Christmas market this year, but said there will be a ‘festive programme’ of seasonal activities.
Cllr James Petter, Cabinet Member for Local Economy, Culture and Leisure, said: “We’re proud to be delivering a festive programme that brings something fresh and distinctive to Northampton this Christmas, it’s about building a tradition that we can be proud of, something that grows each year and puts our town firmly on the festive map. “We’re also planning a Christmas Makers Market to showcase local artisans, rather than relying on external vendors, and we’ll be announcing further details soon.”
The main attraction in the Market Square will be a covered ice rink, open daily from 4 December to 4 January (excluding Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day).
The rink will feature:
- Skating lessons
- Themed DJ sessions
- Family and corporate packages
- Early-bird ticket offers
- A licensed bar and seasonal activities will also be on site.
Other events include:
- Christmas Lights Switch-On in Market Square on 22 November
- A town-wide “Grinch takeover” on 6 December for Small Business Saturday
- “Carols on the Square” with local choirs on 13 December
- Santa’s Grotto in the Grosvenor Centre from 22 November (weekends only)
- Golden Ticket giveaway offering vouchers to spend locally
- A dedicated Christmas radio station run by a local station
Northampton’s Market Square was refurbished from February 2023 and fully reopened in October 2024 at a cost of £12.4 million. The project added new paving, seating, water features, landscaping, an events space, 18 fixed stalls with utilities, 45 pop-up stalls, and space for up to 10 food vans.