Developer defends 100-home plan to fund multi-million-pound restoration of Grade II listed house in Northamptonshire

A developer has explained why his 100-home plan is vital to fund a multi-million-pound restoration of a Grade II listed house in Northamptonshire.

In March, major plans were submitted by Fairline Homes to restore Overstone Hall – but only if the hall could be converted into 26 ‘high-quality’ flats and 74 homes could be built on the surrounding grounds to fund the project.

The company, led by Barry Howard, purchased the historic site in 2016 and has since been working to find a viable solution for the hall's future.

However, in just three weeks since the plan’s submission, the application has received 65 objections from unhappy residents.

Overstone Hall

Mr Howard has since released a statement to Chronicle and Echo explaining the reasons for the development.

He said: “Overstone Hall was badly damaged by fire at the beginning of the century.

“Fairline Homes has owned the hall since 2016 and has made regular attempts to restore it to its former glory.

“The hall requires a huge amount of restoration and formally qualifies for Enabling Development support within the planning guidelines for local authorities.

“After trying to secure full restoration in 2018 – which was approved – the Enabling Development new homes to assist with the cost of restoration were refused due to being in the wrong location.

“An alternative location was found, but unfortunately, a suitable deal could not be agreed upon with the landowner.

“After many years of trying to agree on suitable locations with Daventry District Council for the new homes, none could be approved.

“West Northants Council was then formed, and alternative plans have been deliberated on for a couple of years.

“With the guidance and support of West Northants Council officers, it is felt that full restoration and significant new homes to pay for the Enabling Development would be very difficult to source.

“WNC officers do not wish for the hall to be demolished, and neither does Fairline Homes.

“A middle ground has been found and applied for – to restore the facade of the hall, take down the internally damaged parts, and replace them with new structures.

“This includes 26 apartments behind the original, restored facade, a practice regularly done in major cities like London, where heritage is preserved while allowing new development behind it.

“This restoration remains a multi-million-pound project for such a massive building.

“The cost of restoring the facade of this large, listed building is estimated at approximately £15 million.

“To assist with this, the architects, heritage consultants, and quantity surveyors have designed 57 apartments in three buildings that remain subservient to Overstone Hall.

“Seventeen new houses are also planned within the current cattle field to the southwest of the hall.

“All of these will be screened with hundreds of new semi-mature trees.

“Nearly 20 acres of land in front of and around the hall will be opened up to the public for use as picnic areas, particularly down by the lake.

“The land leading up to the village by the church will also be given to the parish council as public open space.

“The circular walks near the school will be reopened.

“Parking for parents near the village, which has been used informally for many years, will also be formalized and given to the parish.

“With over 700 objections to the application to demolish Overstone Hall, both WNC and Fairline Homes have listened.

“We have found common ground to restore the facades and deliver a restored Overstone Hall with as few new homes as possible to complete that restoration.

“The parish residents will have full public access to Overstone Hall and will own 20 acres of open space in perpetuity.

“There will be legal agreements – commonly used across the country in developments like this – to ensure the hall is restored before the new homes can be built and occupied.

“Hopefully, with support, Overstone Hall can once again be a stunning, restored listed building with a long and secure future for all to enjoy.”