65 residents OBJECT to plans for 100-home development at Grade II listed stately home in Northamptonshire

More than 60 objections have been made against plans to build 100 homes at a historical Grade II listed stately home in Northamptonshire.

In March, major plans were submitted by Fairline Homes to restore Overstone Hall – but only if the hall could be converted into 26 'high-quality' flats and 74 homes could be built on the surrounding grounds to fund the project.

In March, major plans were submitted by Fairline Homes to restore Overstone Hall – but only if the hall could be converted into 26 ‘high-quality’ flats and 74 homes could be built on the surrounding grounds to fund the project.

The company, led by Barry Howard, purchased the historic site in 2015 and has since been working to find a viable solution for the hall's future.

The hall has been in a state of disrepair for many years. A fire in 2001 destroyed more than 50 percent of the building, and since then, the hall has suffered from further exposure to the elements and additional incidents of fire and vandalism, according to planning documents. More recently, a fire broke out at the hall in March 2023.

Here’s an overview of how the site could be laid out, according to the applicant

On the proposals, Mr Howard said: “The proposals submitted in the current planning and listed building applications provide a practical solution to restoring those parts of the hall that are capable of restoration, providing the listed building with a viable, long-term use, and contributing to the cost of conservation with development discretely sited within the boundaries of the property."

However, in three weeks, the application has received 65 objections from unhappy residents.

One objector said: “We already have significant increases to both traffic and housing in and around the village. By adding further, we are essentially losing what Overstone as a village is, and this is something we will never get back.”

Another said: “I strongly object to this. The area has already significantly grown and is being overdeveloped. The infrastructure is not there, and the roads simply cannot cope with the traffic.”

Fairline Homes plans to restore Overstone Hall into 26 high-quality apartments, but the project hinges on building 74 new homes on the surrounding land to fund the restoration

A third wrote: “A huge number of new homes have already been built surrounding the village, and the impact on the local community and highways is becoming a nuisance – increased traffic, roadworks, extra noise pollution, and swallowing up pleasant surroundings. If these plans are approved, the village will be in chaos.”

One added: “This poses significant threats to our community. The area has already been overburdened with massive development of 5,000 new homes in the past 15 years, all within a five-mile radius.”

Another said: “The applications will do irreparable harm. Past applications by the developer have been overwhelmingly rejected. One trusts these will be too.”

A further objection read: “The school is wonderful for the village children and simply wouldn't be able to accommodate more homes being built.”

One simply wrote: “Turning this historical place into housing will not preserve its history at all.”

The target decision date for the development is set for June 9.