Decision delayed again on 'dangerous' car park built without planning permission in Northampton town centre

A decision on a ‘dangerous’ car park built without planning permission in Northampton town centre has been delayed again.

The decision on whether to approve or refuse the 58-space car park on East Island, a derelict land between Northampton Crown Court and the Grosvenor Centre, has been postponed. The target decision date set by West Northants Council was today (Wednesday, July 31). A previous target decision date was set for April 16 2024.

A WNC spokesman said: “A decision will not be made today as this is still being reviewed. The car park remains closed, and we will update the likely decision date as soon as possible.”

Zone Developments cleared the East Island land last year and began operating the ANPR car park system in December, despite lacking approval from West Northamptonshire Council (WNC).

The car park on Eastern Island is temporarily closed

The issue was only discovered after the Chronicle and Echo noticed the planning application in March 2024, despite the site already being built and open to motorists.

Following media attention, Zone voluntarily closed the site in April, and it has remained shut since.

Northants Police Fire and Rescue described the car park as ‘disgraceful,’ citing its dangerous conditions.

A Northants Police, Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “This car park lacks essential safety features and remains part of a work in progress, with deep holes, trip hazards, and debris from land clearance scattered across the site. It is disgraceful that it has opened without a permanent perimeter fence, landscaping, lighting, and height restriction barriers, which are standard for other car parks in Northampton. Immediate rectification is needed to meet these standards.”

West Northants Highways also criticized the car park, calling it ‘dangerous.’

Another reviewer noted: “This heavily congested junction has seen numerous near-accidents due to the car park's placement. The temporary car park has been in place for months and poses significant safety risks, potentially leading to a serious accident.”

An objector added: “Allowing such developments without planning permission undermines regulations and leads to anarchy.”

Several attempts by the Chronicle to contact Zone Developments have been unsuccessful.