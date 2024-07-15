Plans to build 101 student flats on Northampton town centre car park come to standstill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 101 student flats on an unused car park in Northampton town centre have come to a standstill.

Developers Zone submitted proposals in 2022 to construct a five-storey block of flats on College Street for students at the University of Northampton.

The planning application was reviewed by West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) planning committee on Thursday, July 11.

Despite being recommended for approval by WNC planning officers beforehand, the application was deferred at the meeting. It is not yet known when a decision will be made. WNC has been contacted for comment.

Zone is currently building 200 student flats at the former Debenhams store in the Drapery and has also constructed a 58-space car park on East Island, opposite Northampton Crown Court, without planning permission.

Objections

For the past two years, Zone has been battling with neighbouring LGBTQ+ bar Boston Clipper, which strongly objects to the plans and has sought legal advice. Boston Clipper has raised concerns regarding the ‘unacceptable impact’ of the proposal on the continued operation of the LGBTQ+ entertainment venue and the Agent of Change principle. The Agent of Change principle requires new developments to manage and mitigate any potential negative impacts they might have on existing surroundings.

A WNC conservation officer previously raised concerns about the proposed development, stating: "The bulk and scale of the proposed development would be intrusive in views along College Street and would dominate the adjacent chapel, which is the principal landmark in the street, harmful to its setting." These concerns remain, and the amended plans, which do not include a setback along College Street, are still considered to cause additional harm.

Support

Northampton Town Council supports the proposal, viewing the development as positive and likely to reduce the need for HMOs in the town. The WNC Policy Team agrees that developing student accommodation on the site is acceptable in principle but has concerns about the building's height and scale, which they believe do not contribute positively to local distinctiveness and could adversely impact adjacent heritage assets.

The proposal aims to increase the number of people residing in the town centre, aligning with strategic objectives to repopulate the area and provide a mix of uses. While it will not add to the Council’s housing land supply, the development may reduce demand for HMOs elsewhere, supporting the provision of a variety of house types across Northampton.