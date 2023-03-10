Construction work at Northampton's Market Square 'set to intensify' after public complain about 'slow start'

Construction work at Northampton’s Market Square is set to ‘intensify in the coming weeks’, according to the council, following public concerns of a ‘slow start’.

West Northants Council’s (WNC) £8.4 million project to transform the Market Square started in February and is expected to be complete in 18 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traders were forced to move down to Commercial Street car park by the council while the works took place because it was ‘the only viable location’, according to WNC.

The Market Square on Wednesday (March 8)

However, passers-by have reported on social media that very little seems to have happened at Market Square despite works starting over a month ago.

One resident wrote: “I had a look to see what was happening on the Market Square and saw a few small holes dug at various places. At one hole there was half a dozen workmen and a mini digger, none of which were actually moving. Could we not have done half at a time and kept the market here?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Chronicle & Echo took this to WNC, which has explained what is going on.

A WNC spokesman said: “Prior to construction works starting, investigations have had to take place to identify any potential risks and define clear strategies to address them. WNC and Stepnell have completed ground investigations using Danaher & Walsh and a leading geotechnical firm. This involved digging 15 trial holes and 12 boreholes in locations identified by the project team over a four-week period. The area must be carefully excavated, taking, and investigating samples that will inform how the Market Square is transformed. This is in addition to the ground investigations completed during the design development stage.

“While this work has been ongoing an archaeologist has been ensuring the redevelopment does not cause harm to potential archaeology in the ground.”

The man in charge of the project at WNC, Conservative councillor Daniel Lister, said works will be ‘intensifying in the coming weeks’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor said: “This is an important project in the transformation and regeneration of the town centre, the Market Square is a site of historical significance, so it is vital that the essential investigations are carried out to ensure that works are delivered to the highest standard.

“With the necessary preparation works underway we look forward the next stage of the construction process that will be intensifying in the coming weeks.”