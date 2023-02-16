Chronicle and Echo spoke to market traders about their first two weeks at Commercial Street car park

Some traders who have been moved to a car park have threatened to QUIT Northampton’s market.

Chronicle and Echo went down to chat to market traders at Commercial Street car park on Wednesday (February 15) to see how they are getting on.

They have been temporarily moved off the historic Market Square while West Northamptonshire Council completes £8.4million refurbishment works to the site.

They have been moved on to the council-owned Commercial Street car park and will be there for the next 18 months before returning to the refurbished Market Square.

Many traders are deflated by the move and say footfall has not been good and are appealing for the public to support them, however others are optimistic that footfall will pick up.

WNC councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of the Market Square project, previously said: “We are doing all we can for traders to ensure they’re able to thrive at this new location, and we hope they’ll join us in trying to make the temporary move a success.

“We also hope communities will continue to support them and we’re confident that they’ll win many new customers in this highly visible location.”

Take a look through our gallery to see what market traders are saying about their first two weeks at Commercial Street car park.

Owner of Cafe Continental, John Greatrix, said: "It's not as good as being in the town centre but we're hoping it's going to start picking up when the weather gets nice. I'm optimistic, not pessimistic. My glass is half full. Thankfully, my regulars customers have been coming down to support me. It's been a great help to us. It is what it is. We've just got to grin and bear it." Photo: Logan MacLeod

Phil Lekra, who runs a workwear stall, said: "I'm 98 percent down. It's the first time I've worked in Northampton that I'm losing money, I've been working here for eight years. We travel from Luton. I'll give it another week or so and see what happens. In my eyes I would think this is a mistake. If it carries on like this I'm going to look elsewhere." Photo: Logan MacLeod

Les Brannan, of LJB Rutherfords, who was positive about the move initially, said: "It's been tough. We need the people to come down here. It's no good saying you'll support the market and you love the market and sign a petition to save the market; you need to come down here otherwise you won't have a market coming back. Simple as." Photo: Logan MacLeod