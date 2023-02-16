PICTURES: How traders are getting on at Northampton's market as some threaten to QUIT after just two weeks at new site
Chronicle and Echo spoke to market traders about their first two weeks at Commercial Street car park
Some traders who have been moved to a car park have threatened to QUIT Northampton’s market.
Chronicle and Echo went down to chat to market traders at Commercial Street car park on Wednesday (February 15) to see how they are getting on.
They have been temporarily moved off the historic Market Square while West Northamptonshire Council completes £8.4million refurbishment works to the site.
They have been moved on to the council-owned Commercial Street car park and will be there for the next 18 months before returning to the refurbished Market Square.
Many traders are deflated by the move and say footfall has not been good and are appealing for the public to support them, however others are optimistic that footfall will pick up.
WNC councillor Daniel Lister, in charge of the Market Square project, previously said: “We are doing all we can for traders to ensure they’re able to thrive at this new location, and we hope they’ll join us in trying to make the temporary move a success.
“We also hope communities will continue to support them and we’re confident that they’ll win many new customers in this highly visible location.”
The late Eamonn ‘Fitzy’ Fitzpatrick, a market trader for 60 years, called Commercial Street car park ‘death row’.
Take a look through our gallery to see what market traders are saying about their first two weeks at Commercial Street car park.