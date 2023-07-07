Completion date revealed for multi-million pound student flats project in busy Northampton street

A completion date has been revealed for a new £2million ‘high-spec’ student accommodation scheme in Northampton town centre.

Construction works are well underway to transform the former Most Marvellous Emporium vintage shop at Orient House in Kettering Road into a 41-bed student accommodation for the University of Northampton (UoN).

Delivered by nationwide refurbishment contractor, Fortis Vision, works include the refurbishment of an existing building to provide six one-bedroom apartments, alongside the construction of an 11,500 square foot new build comprising three floors of six cluster flats with a total of 35 individual en-suite bedrooms.

Orient House, in Kettering Road, is being transformed into a 41-bed student accommodation site

A Fortis Vision spokesman said: “The development will reinvigorate a previously derelict town centre building while addressing a need for purpose-built accommodation as identified by the university, and Orient House marks the beginning of Fortis Vision’s move into the new build main contractor marketplace following extensive experience in delivering multiple refurbishments for large purpose-built accommodation.”

Construction work started for the applicant, Abington Park Investments, in December 2022 and are due to be completed in September 2023, in time for the new university year start.

Lee Stow-Smith, project manager of Orient House at Fortis Vision, said: “We are pleased to be progressing with works for Orient House in Northampton, providing prime student residential accommodation for the university’s new September intake.

“Our first foray into the new build main contractor marketplace, we hope this marks the beginning of building some great relationships with stakeholders for future new build projects.”

Construction works started at the site in December 2022 and will be complete in September 2023

Owner and director of Abington Park Investments, added: “Fortis Vision have excelled to date, exceeding expectations and overcoming multiple challenges and we look forward to the completion of the project.”

The installation of the steel frame structure and roof structure finished at the end of May and brickwork, roof coverings and windows will now allow the interior fit out with drylining and mechanical and electrical works to move forward this summer, according to the developer.

The weekly rent per room is £135, which is £585 a month.