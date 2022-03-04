Former quirky Northampton shop DEMOLISHED to make way for student flats

A former well-known and quirky shop in Northampton has been DEMOLISHED to make way for student flats.

The old Most Marvellous Emporium in Abington Square has been destroyed to make way for student flats.

Plans to part demolish the former shop and convert it into private halls of residence for University of Northampton students were approved in March last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the former Most Marvellous Emporium has been demolished to make way for student flats

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo on Friday (March 4), the site manager said the flats, which have a total of 28 bedrooms, are set to be ready by summer 2023.

The flats are already being listed for rent on property website Rightmove.

The Rightmove advert reads: "Abington Square House is a bespoke designed ultra-stylish development for students and is currently under construction.

"The location is ideal and very close to everything a student could need. Only a 15-minute walk from campus, this is one of the closest developments near to the university.

This is the developer's 3D design of what the flats will look like

"There are three floors of accommodation arranged into five flats."

The weekly rent per room is £135, which is £585 a month.

The small car park outside the front of the former shop, which has about five spaces, will be kept and used as a drop-off area and a waste storage and collection area.

The applicant, Dishey 101 Ltd, said the plans "would no doubt benefit the vitality of the area".

This is what the flats will look like inside

A Dishey 101 Ltd spokesman previously said: "The development of the site for student accommodation would contribute towards the council’s housing supply, with associated social and economic benefits."