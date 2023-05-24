Completion date revealed for 200 flats in busy Northampton street – and details emerge of new 'Wingers' takeaway nearby
A completion date has been revealed for a huge block of 200 students flats in a busy part of Northampton town centre – and details have emerge of a brand new takeaway opening nearby.
Zone Developments is currently in the process of building hundreds of new student flats at the former Debenhams site in the Drapery.
This newspaper asked Zone for an update as to how works are progressing.
Zone’s construction manager, Rob Dyson said on Wednesday (May 24): “Construction works are going very well with the groundworks all but complete ready for a start date of steel erection on June 5.
"The crane has been erected and awaits use when the steel frame commences. At the early stage of the build we are still on course for completion September 2024.”
According to the plans, the ‘luxury’ student accommodation building will include a central courtyard by demolishing part of the store as well as a retail unit, bicycle and bin storage, entertainment rooms, a lounge, a gym, a laundry room, study spaces and rooftop terraces.
Planning papers say that construction work began on November 7 following the demolition in October, and that the project’s value stands at a whopping £12million.
Further down the road on the Drapery, a new takeaway called ‘Wingers’ is set to open next door to German Doner Kebab, another relatively new food outlet on the street.
Wingers sells wings, fires, burgers and shakes according to the new advertisement stripped across the building in Drapery.
Wingers has been contacted but has not yet responded to this newspaper.
What we know so far is the fast food outlet has a branch open in Milton Keynes which has a 4.4 out of five star review from 141 Google reviews.
The company also appears to be advertising jobs at its Northampton branch, with roles including kitchen assistants, assistant manager and general manager currently up for grabs.
According to its Instagram page, the fast food outlet was established in 2020 and serves ‘the ultimate wings, fast and fresh’.
Once open, Wingers will join McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, German Doner Kebab and Sam's Chicken in a row of consecutive takeaways in the street.