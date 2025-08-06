A CCTV camera covering the area where suspected murder victim Robert Brown died has been out of action since 2013, West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has confirmed.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation after 57-year-old Mr Brown was discovered by paramedics with a serious arm injury on a bench behind Auctioneers Court at around 6.30am on Friday, August 1. He sadly died at the scene.

On Wednesday August 6 police confirmed a 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

A man who lives nearby, and asked not to be named, believes he was one of the last people to see Mr Brown alive.

A broken CCTV camera (on top of the green pole structure) overlooking the bench (pictured) where Robert Brown was found fatally injured has been out of action since 2013

The resident, who has lived in the area since 2012, said the riverside footpath that runs between Cotton End and the University bridge has deteriorated in recent years and is now known for rough sleeping and antisocial behaviour.

“It was never like this before,” he said. “It’s got worse since the pandemic. There’s a whole community down there now. They've been consistently down there for a good couple of years.”

He believes part of the problem is the broken CCTV camera on the bridge.

He said: “I’m pretty sure the camera on the bridge has been broken since like 2012. It’s a blind spot. People exploit it. If that CCTV’s off, don’t go down there. It’s the perfect spot – benches, near town, no one watching.

The CCTV camera looking over the entire riverside area has been out of action since 2013, WNC has confirmed.

“It’s a bit of a lawless land. I just feel like the area’s been let down more than anything.

“I think someone should be made accountable for not putting in the proper measures to keep this area safe.

“Honestly, it was only a matter of time. It’s always after something like this that people start paying attention.”

In response, West Northamptonshire Council confirmed the CCTV camera on the bridge has been out of service since 2013.

A council spokeswoman said: “The CCTV camera on the bridge has been out of service since 2013 due to high repair costs and difficult access. It is also not recognised as a significant trouble hotspot.

“We acknowledge that a working camera might have provided valuable intelligence for our police colleagues, and we will be discussing the merits of a replacement with them.

“Due to the location, any solution would remain challenging and there would potentially be high costs at a time when public sector budgets are incredibly stretched.”

Police remained at the scene for five days following Mr Brown’s death, with cordons in place around Auctioneers Way, Trenery Way and the river path between Cotton End and the University bridge. A forensics tent was put up and crime scene investigators were seen examining the area.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and are asking anyone with CCTV or doorbell footage from between 7.30pm on Thursday, July 31 and 7am on Friday, August 1 to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.