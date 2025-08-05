Northampton resident speaks out about 'notorious crime hotspot' at the centre of Robert Brown murder investigation

Robert Brown was found dead on a bench on a footpath next to the River Nene in Northampton on Friday August 1.

A Northampton resident who saw Robert Brown just hours before he was thought to be murdered has spoken out about issues in the area.

Northamptonshire Police launched a murder investigation after 57-year-old Robert Brown from Northampton was discovered by paramedics with a serious arm injury on a bench behind Auctioneers Court at around 6.30am on Friday, August 1.

A man who lives nearby, and asked not to be named, believes he was one of the last people to see Mr Brown alive.

He said: “I literally saw him sleeping on the bench that night, and then I woke up the next day and he was dead.

“It looked like he was just peacefully sleeping. Then the next morning, I saw police everywhere. Looked out from my balcony – everything looked exactly the same as it did the night before, except he wasn’t alive anymore.

“It’s messed with my head a bit. I passed on what I saw to the police just in case. Then it came out as a murder – and yeah, it made me feel a bit on edge.”

The resident, who has lived in the area since 2012, said the footpath area along the river has worsened in recent years, particularly since the pandemic, and described it as a hotspot for rough sleeping and crime.

He said: “It was never really like this before. There’s just a lot of rough sleeping, and they’re always about early in the mornings. It’s a whole community down there now. They've been like consistently down there for a good couple of years.”

On the morning of the incident, police cordoned off parts of Auctioneers Way, Trenery Way, and the riverside path between Cotton End and the University bridge. A forensics tent was put up on the riverbank and crime scene investigators were seen at the site.

Officers are still appealing for witnesses and have asked anyone in the area to check CCTV or doorbell footage between 7.30pm on Thursday, July 31 and 7am on Friday, August 1.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Homeless charity Project 16:15 also paid tribute to Mr Brown, saying: “We knew him from the fringes of those we support, often had a chat in town and he was always keen to get back on his feet and be part of the support network for others who had fallen on hard times. His loss is another tragedy that shouldn't have happened.” Everything we know so far about the murder of Robert Brown on the riverbank in Northampton as police continue investigation