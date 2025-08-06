Man, 38, arrested on suspicion of murder after Robert Brown found dead on bench near River Nene in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 6th Aug 2025, 13:55 BST
A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found dead on a bench near the River Nene in Northampton six days ago.

Northamptonshire Police has confirmed on Wednesday August 6 that an arrest has been made, following the death of Robert Brown on Friday August 1.

A 38-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Despite the arrest, police say they are still following a number of lines of enquiries and are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Flowers left at the scene on a bench by the River Nene behind Auctioneers Court. Photo: Logan MacLeod.placeholder image
Flowers left at the scene on a bench by the River Nene behind Auctioneers Court. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

Detective Inspector Torie Harrison, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “Although we have made an arrest, we continue to follow a number of lines of enquiry and are still very keen to speak to anyone who may have information about Robert’s death who has not yet come forward.

“Specially trained officers continue to support Robert’s family at this devastating time and anyone who can help us piece together the events which led to his death is encouraged to come forward.”

Police were called to a bench on a footpath on the River Nene behind Auctioneers Court at 6.30am on Friday August 1, after paramedics found 57-year-old Mr Brown with a fatal arm injury.

The murder enquiry has included specialist teams searching the river and several specific witness appeals.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000450267, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Information can be submitted online at www.northants.police.uk/RO, https://mipp.police.uk/ and crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information.

