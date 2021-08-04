Calls for better road safety at notorious Northampton junction following fatal Harlestone Road motorcycle crash
"Why is it that a tragedy or series of tragedies have to occur before something is done?"
Calls have been made to improve the safety of a notorious junction in Northampton following a fatal motorcycle collision.
Robbie Fitzpatrick, 24, sadly died after being rushed to hospital with head, chest and leg injuries following a collision involving a car at the Harlestone Road/Lodge Way junction on Thursday night (July 29).
Friends, family and strangers all paid tributes to the dad-of-two on social media yesterday.
The family's statement read: "As a family, we are broken-hearted on the loss of our Robbie — much loved son, brother, grandson, and daddy to his two wonderful children."
Within the many tributes posted online, there were also a lot of concerns raised about the safety of the junction.
Chron reader John Coombes wrote: "So sad. Maybe the police should be questioning whoever designed the layout of the lights on Harlestone Road as that’s not the first serious accident there. Never used to be a problem years ago until altered."
Helen Wingfield commented: "The traffic light sequence is strange and has cars turning into the path of other traffic, but without it being immediately obvious that this is the case. It was changed a few years ago but was ok until then."
Lynn Powell said: "This is not the first fatality at this junction. I lost a friend over 10 years ago at this spot, which was prior to the current layout at this junction. Why is it that a tragedy or series of tragedies have to occur before something is done? Sadly, the current layout has done nothing to eradicate the danger at this junction."
Another person wrote: "The traffic lights change too quick. The problem is Firsview Drive is blind until a car all of a sudden appears - that road needs closing off."
Councillor Nigel Hinch, of the Duston East ward, which is where the collision happened, was contacted by this newspaper.
Cllr Hinch said: “Our sympathies are with the family and friends of Robbie Fitzpatrick, who sadly passed away following the recent accident on Harlestone Road.
"At the moment I don’t have the specific details relating to the accident.
"But, following this tragic accident, I have been made aware of issues relating to the junction which I will be discussing with the relevant council officers to look at what improvements can be made for the safety of all road users and pedestrians."
West Northamptonshire Council said it was unable to comment while police investigations are ongoing.