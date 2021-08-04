Calls for better road safety at notorious Northampton junction following fatal Harlestone Road motorcycle crash

Flowers have been laid at the junction in memory of Robbie Fitzpatrick. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds

Calls have been made to improve the safety of a notorious junction in Northampton following a fatal motorcycle collision.

Robbie Fitzpatrick, 24, sadly died after being rushed to hospital with head, chest and leg injuries following a collision involving a car at the Harlestone Road/Lodge Way junction on Thursday night (July 29).

Friends, family and strangers all paid tributes to the dad-of-two on social media yesterday.

The Harlestone Road/Lodge Way junction

The family's statement read: "As a family, we are broken-hearted on the loss of our Robbie — much loved son, brother, grandson, and daddy to his two wonderful children."

Within the many tributes posted online, there were also a lot of concerns raised about the safety of the junction.

Chron reader John Coombes wrote: "So sad. Maybe the police should be questioning whoever designed the layout of the lights on Harlestone Road as that’s not the first serious accident there. Never used to be a problem years ago until altered."

Helen Wingfield commented: "The traffic light sequence is strange and has cars turning into the path of other traffic, but without it being immediately obvious that this is the case. It was changed a few years ago but was ok until then."

Lynn Powell said: "This is not the first fatality at this junction. I lost a friend over 10 years ago at this spot, which was prior to the current layout at this junction. Why is it that a tragedy or series of tragedies have to occur before something is done? Sadly, the current layout has done nothing to eradicate the danger at this junction."

Another person wrote: "The traffic lights change too quick. The problem is Firsview Drive is blind until a car all of a sudden appears - that road needs closing off."

Councillor Nigel Hinch, of the Duston East ward, which is where the collision happened, was contacted by this newspaper.

Cllr Hinch said: “Our sympathies are with the family and friends of Robbie Fitzpatrick, who sadly passed away following the recent accident on Harlestone Road.

"At the moment I don’t have the specific details relating to the accident.

"But, following this tragic accident, I have been made aware of issues relating to the junction which I will be discussing with the relevant council officers to look at what improvements can be made for the safety of all road users and pedestrians."