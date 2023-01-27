As Northampton market traders prepare to temporarily move off Market Square, the council has announced free parking for an hour for customers during the month of February.

From Tuesday (January 31), traders will be located in Commercial Street Car Park, while the Market Square is redeveloped.

The project will finally begin and the £8.4 million regeneration includes a new water feature, 18 “high quality” market stalls, seating and more to create a “space attractive, accessible and exciting for a large diversity of the community”.

The temporary market in Commercial Street car park.

Before his death last year, veteran market trader Fitzy submitted a 16,000 signature petition to ‘Save Northampton Market’ and stop the move. He said prior to submitting his petition that the move was a “big mistake”.

In a bid to entice customers to continue using the market while it is in a different location, West Northamptonshire Council has now (January 27) announced a free parking initiative.

The scheme, which runs for the month of February, offers an hour of free parking in Commercial Street Car Park - worth £1 - if a customer spends £5 at the market. The customer will either take a photo of a QR code, which traders will have, or will be given a paper barcode. The code is then scanned upon exiting the car park.

Councillor Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth, said: “While we carry out vital improvements to the historic Market Square, we welcome traders to Commercial Street Car Park.

“As a prominent and accessible location in the town, this provides a really good opportunity for visitors to support traders.

“We will be encouraging this by offering one hour’s free parking for anyone who spends £5 at one stall or more throughout February.

“We are hoping this will prove successful in supporting our market traders and will measure this to see how it influences shopper behaviour, as well as continuing to consider other ideas to attract customers.”

How the free parking will work

Visitors who spend £5 or more at one market stall throughout February 2023 will be eligible for one hour’s free car parking at Commercial St Car Park. Customers will need to redeem a QR code from the stall holder, and scan this on the barrier upon exiting the car park. If visitors choose to stay longer, the discount for one hour’s car parking will be taken off the total amount.

Customers will be able to take a photograph of the QR code on their phone, this is then scanned at the pay station or exit and the one hour (£1) will be deducted from their stay. If they do not have a phone they will be given a paper QR Code (2D barcode) to scan instead.