Long-awaited plans have finally been submitted to transform the area around Northampton train station.

The proposals, which have been in the pipeline since 2016, were submitted this week by developers Blocwork — a partnership between Network Rail and Bloc Group — to West Northamptonshire Council.

Councillors gave the scheme — including a new multi-storey car park (MSCP), homes and a hotel on land between the railway and St Andrew’s Road — the green light back in December 2021.

An artist's impression of what the site could look like

The plans went to a public consultation in October 2022 and saw a total of 82 people respond out of approximately 2,725 stakeholders who were contacted.

The developers say the consultation “was used to inform amendments to the scheme and has undoubtedly added value to the design process”.

The planning application has been split into phase one and phase two, say developers.

Phase one seeks approval for the construction of a new eight-storey car park with 1,200 spaces, a new covered walkway from the car park to the station, 200 new covered cycle parking spaces, new landscaping, including new paving and planting and highways improvements to nearby junctions.

Phase two seeks approval for the construction of a six storey block of 280 flats and a 100-room hotel, which would be five storeys in height. A limited amount of car parking is proposed for both the hotel and the flat block, according to plans.

Blocwork said in planning papers: "The process of regenerating the site began with the construction of a new station building [in 2015]. This application seeks to deliver the next phase.

"The redevelopment and regeneration of the station site is a long-held aspiration of all parties involved in planning for Northampton’s economic, social and environmental future. The proposals would realise [a] long-held vision and ambition.

"The grant of planning permission would trigger significant investment in the site to the great benefit of the economic, social, and environmental life of the town.

"The grant of planning permission would assist in cementing Northampton’s position as a very important, strategic, regional settlement with very strong transport and economic links to key economic drivers in London to the southeast and Birmingham/the Midlands to the northwest."

The scheme could earn West Northamptonshire Council nearly £17million over a 40-year lease.