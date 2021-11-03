Council leader says land development deal at Sixfields is ‘best value’ for people of Northampton

Leader of West Northamptonshire Council, Jonathan Nunn, has said the proposed deal with be the 'best value' for people in the area.

The leader of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has said the proposed land development deal at Sixfields is the ‘best value’ for the people of Northampton.

Today (November 3), the council and Northampton Town Football Club have announced details of a development proposal for land to the east of the stadium.

The deal would be subject to County Developments Northampton Ltd (CDNL) - owned by the football club - finishing work on the East Stand.

In the months since Northampton Borough Council was replaced by WNC, commercial property consultant Lambert Smith Hampton has independently assessed the site, along with an offer from CDNL.

The land at Sixfields requires extensive and costly remediation work before it can be developed, which limits its potential value, and Lambert Smith Hampton believes the most WNC could expect to get from any sale is £890,000.

Councillor Jonathan Nunn said: “It has been no secret that the club has been keen to buy and develop the land around the football stadium, and a crucial prerequisite of that for the council has always been that the East Stand needs to be completed first.

“We, like Northampton Borough Council before us, were clear that no deal could be actioned until work on the East Stand was completed.

“It is also extremely important that, if we sell the land to anyone, it has to provide the best value for the people of West Northamptonshire.

“Based on the independent assessment we commissioned, we are minded to agree a deal in principle, whereby CDNL will be able to buy the land for £890,000, but only when work on the stand is finished.

“This allows the club to restart that work with the confidence that, once it is concluded, CDNL can buy the land at the agreed price.”

Cobblers chairman has said he is ‘very excited’ about the deal and for the work to be completed on the East Stand.

The section of land which forms part of the deal is bounded by the stadium to the west, Walter Tull Way to the north, Tweed Road to the east and Edgar Mobbs Way to the south.

There will be a time limit on when the deal can be actioned and, if this is not met, the land will remain with West Northamptonshire Council.