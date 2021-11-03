BREAKING: At last! Sixfields East Stand finally set to be completed after Cobblers strike deal with the council

East Stand at Sixfields.

Work is finally set to restart on the uncompleted East Stand at Sixfields after Cobblers announced they have reached an agreement in principle with West Northamptonshire Council for the development land next to the stadium.

The long-running saga has plagued the club for the best part of a decade but finally, seven years after work initially stopped, a deal has been agreed which will see the stand completed.

Included in the agreement between Northampton Town and the council is an option for the club to purchase the freehold land alongside the stadium site for an agreed amount based on the independent valuation, however this option can only be exercised upon the completion of the East Stand.

A CGI drawing of how the East Stand will look when finished.

This option does not include the existing stadium site and this will remain leasehold to the council at the request of the club. Funds to finish the stand will be provided by the club's owners.

West Northamptonshire Council will now follow due process and the agreement will follow the public process and go before the council's cabinet for ratification on December 7.

The East Stand rigmarole has been rumbling on ever since chairman Kelvin Thomas and business partner David Bower bought the club back in 2015. Finally, though, it seems we are nearing a conclusion and Sixfields will get a finished East Stand.

No timeframe has been put on when the work will be completed but the thought of builders back on site at Sixfields will be a hugely welcome one for Cobblers fans after years of frustration and delays.