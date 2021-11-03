Thomas 'very excited' after Cobblers agree deal to finish East Stand

Kelvin Thomas.

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas declared it a 'very exciting time for the club' after a deal was agreed with West Northamptonshire Council that will finally see the East Stand at Sixfields completed.

Years of negotiations between Thomas, the club and the council appear at an end and once the agreement is ratified in December, which should be a formality, work can restart on completing the stand.

Thomas said: “We are very pleased to have reached an agreement in principle with West Northamptonshire Council. We welcomed the news back in April the council was to instruct an independent report and following this process we have accepted those recommendations.

“With the past problems we fully understood that the council needed to follow such a lengthy, thorough, robust and independent process. This was very important so that this agreement would stand up to scrutiny and allow the club to move forward on the East Stand. No funds are required by the council and we have agreed to buy the land at an independently valued price.

“The highlight for the club is that before any other development can happen the East Stand will need to be completed and once this agreement is ratified by the Council's Cabinet then the East Stand development can continue.