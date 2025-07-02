A controversial new council flag protocol has been approved across West Northamptonshire, despite some councillors labelling it “ridiculous” and "divisive".

The protocol, which states only the Union, St George, St Crispin, the council’s own, armed forces and remembrance flags will be flown outside buildings, was approved at a full council meeting on June 26.

During the meeting at The Guildhall, there was heated discussion about the policy, with councillors raising concerns about not flying community flags such as the pride flag, the Windrush flag and others.

Council leader, Councillor Mark Arnull, introduced the debate and said: “The revised approach ensures consistent and respectful use of public buildings, while the administration maintains our support for community led events and inclusive engagement across Northamptonshire.

“And I state for the record this administration supports all community groups everywhere, once and for all.”

The leader also added that his members attend events such as Eid, Armed Forces Day, Northampton Carnival and more.

However, several councillors for opposition parties spoke against the policy and urged colleagues to vote against its approval.

Councillor Zoe Smith for Labour said: “I would like to remind the administration that our shared identity can be celebrated alongside our Britishness and an effective way to do that would be to fly the Union flag alongside flags at appropriate moments that recognise and acknowledge the communities that we have within Britain and within West Northamptonshire.”

Cllr Smith, who wore a dress with a rainbow pattern on it during the meeting, added: “My community will not be erased by a flag protocol. It does diminish the dignity and civic responsibility of this council.”

Councillor Jonathan Harris, leader of the Liberal Democrats party, added: “This policy alienates many council employees, let alone many community groups. So to say in the report itself that there is no community impact is gross misrepresentation.

“Using flags to lecture me or anyone else on national identity and British values is pure performative folly. Please reconsider this ridiculous policy.”

David Smith for the Conservatives also spoke during the meeting, labelling the policy as “shameful”.

Cllr Smith said: “Is this a demonstration of the destruction of local democracy in that this is a demand from your central office? I suggest possible yes.

“No manifesto, no strategic vision, but your only notable initiative is a divisive flag policy that sidelines symbols of inclusion and unity. It is shameful you doing this, you should think again, understand the community that you now represent and do the right thing and actually vote against this. Shameful.”

Independent Councillor Julie Davenport, speaking about the pride flag, added: “Taking it down reinforces shame and gives legitimacy to hate.”

Speaking in support of the policy, Reform Councillor Charles Hastie, cabinet member for housing, said the policy is about keeping the "neutrality that public bodies must uphold”.

Cllr Hastie said: “By adopting this policy we protect the integrity of our institutions and ensure that the council speaks for everyone, not just some.

“Lets be honest, if we tried to please everyone by flying every flag, eventually we are going to need a bigger roof.”

Ultimately, the flag protocol was approved, as 40 councillors voted for it (including one Conservative and one independent), 26 voted against (including one Reform councillor) and one abstained.

During the full council meeting, councillors also voted against giving themselves a 2.5 percent increase to allowances.