The new Reform council WILL NOT be flying any rainbow flags outside its Northampton buildings for Pride this month – or the next four years they are in power.

Reform-led West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has set a new flag policy as one of their first moves in office.

The policy states that WNC will only fly the Union Flag, St George’s Flag, and its own council flag on buildings including One Angel Square, County Hall, The Forum, the Abbey Centre, and the Guildhall; Armed Forces Day flags will also be flown on special occasions.

Chronicle & Echo asked the council if it would be flying the rainbow flags to celebrate Pride this month (June) and to show support for the LGBTQ+ community.

A WNC spokesman said: “The council’s flags protocol has been revised and agreed by the new administration and can be viewed on our website.

“The council is flying the Union flag, St George’s flag and council flag on its buildings and this month an additional flag for Armed Forces Day will be flown during the week beginning June 22. No other flags are planned to be flown this month.”

Reacting, WNC Conservative leader Councillor Daniel Lister said: “It’s been a month since the election, and the only thing this new administration has delivered is a debate about flags. Residents expect better. They deserve a clear plan to improve housing, strengthen services, grow the local economy, and continue improving children’s services and adult social care. The previous administration laid strong foundations – that work must continue. Residents need action, not distractions."

WNC Labour leader councillor Sally Keeble said: “This obviously raises questions. I think it's a good idea to fly flags which respect the diversity of the community in West Northamptonshire.

“I think it's a disrespecting of people and I don't go along with that. I think that they should respect the different communities and I think particularly in the context of Reform's attitude towards diversity and inclusion, I think it's particularly worrying and I would hope that they would rethink it and fly the pride flag with pride.

“It's also particularly stupid to take a national policy on something like this and just run it through the local council. If they want to have a flag policy then they should have a proper consultation on it so that people can express their views and say how they want to have the different communities in West Northamptonshire honoured.”

WNC leader of the Liberal Democrats councillor Jonathan Harris said: "This comes as no surprise. They are just being told what to do by their paymasters. It’s political dogma and game playing at its absolute worst.

“WNC is stepping backwards while plenty of our communities continue to fly flags of all varieties to celebrate and commemorate more than just patriotism, including for other themes, such as support for Ukraine, The British Legion, The Woman’s Institute and more.

“The bottom line is Reform need to get to grips with what policies they are going to implement to change people’s lives for the better in West Northamptonshire – this naïve flag policy does nothing on this agenda.

“We assure the LGBTQ+ community in West Northamptonshire that they are fully supported by the Liberal Democrats at this council and we call upon businesses, town councils and parish councils in our communities to show their support for this community during Pride Month".

Despite not flying the flag, WNC says it is supporting a range of community-led events, including this year’s Northampton Pride activities.

WNC was asked by this newspaper how it can support Pride events but not fly the rainbow flag. They declined to comment.

The leader of the council, councillor Mark Arnull, was approached for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.

Last week, an LGBTQ+ rainbow flag was cropped out of a WNC Facebook post after initially being published.