Councillors at West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) have voted against giving themselves a 2.5 percent allowance increase.

During a full council meeting on Thursday June 26, a motion suggesting a 2.5 percent increase to basic allowance in line with national public sector pay awards was voted on by councillors. The move would have increased the basic allowance to £16,454.33 a year, which is an increase of around £400 per councillor.

However, before the councillors voted, council leader Councillor Mark Arnull proposed an amendment which took out the basic allowance increase. The Reform leader said this will save the council £41,360 in the 2025/2026 budget, as an uplift had already been accounted for.

Proposing the amendment, Cllr Arnull said: “The administration is not able to support the proposed changes in full.

Mark Arnull, Reform UK leader of West Northamptonshire Council.

“We believe that certain recommendations, particularly those relating to increases in allowances, are not appropriate at this time.

“Given the financial pressures faced by the council and the wider cost of living challenges affecting our residents, it is essential that we demonstrate restraint and prioritise public confidence in how we allocate our resources.

“My party took office following a campaign promising to save money and cut council waste. Whilst not referring to councillors’ allowances as waste, we believe it would be inappropriate at this time to accept an allowance after less than 50 days in office.”

Cllr Arnull urged councillors to vote for the amendment, "acknowledge that residents are facing tough times” and “act in their best interests”.

The leader also confirmed that the changes regarding Dependent Carer’s Allowance and expenses would remain intact in the motion. The carers’ allowance has been increased from £20 per hour to £30 per hour for professional care for councillors’ dependents. Subsistence allowance was set at £8 for breakfast, £12 for lunch and £20 for dinner.

The amendment was voted in, as 61 councillors voted ‘yes’, two voted ‘no’ and four abstained. The motion - with the addition of the new amendment - was then voted on and 58 councillors voted in favour of the motion, one voted against it and three abstained.

Allowances for councillors will now continue to be set at £16,053.

Special responsibility allowances (SRA) are also paid to senior councillors. Committee chairs are allocated double the basic allowance, to account for “additional workload”, however an opposition leader and councillors spoke after the amendment was voted on to call for the administration to reconsider the amount of SRA.

Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Jonathan Harris said: “Our view is that currently to simply have a double allowance for chairing committee meetings is over generous.

“We recognise there does need to be some SRA for that role, but we think two thirds of the current allowance would be perfectly adequate. That would save this council a further £43,000.”

Councillor Julie Davenport (Independent) also spoke at the meeting to agree that SRA needs to be looked at, saying that committee chairs had four meetings last year, which works out as £4,000 for each of the meetings.

Councillor Pinder Chauhan, for the Conservatives, added that if all senior councillors “gave up” that allowance the council “would save £545,000”.

The full council meeting can be watched on WNC’s YouTube channel @WestNorthamptonshireCouncil.