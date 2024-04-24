Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conservative HQ has provided no comment on calls to remove the whip from former West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) leader Councillor Jonathan Nunn over allegations of domestic abuse. It added that the claims surrounding Cllr Nunn are “a matter for the police”.

Councillor Nunn stood down from his position as West Northamptonshire Council’s (WNC) leader last Thursday (April 18). He said he “strenuously denies” the accusations made against him.

Despite his resignation from the cabinet, Cllr Nunn still resides as a Conservative councillor covering the Nene Valley ward. A statement released by the WNC independents called for him to stand down from the council or, failing that, for the Conservative Party to remove the whip from him “immediately”.

Former West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) leader Jonathan Nunn.

It continued: “We have lodged a complaint with the national Conservative Party demanding his suspension as the local party will not act.

“In the event that the Conservatives do suspend him, we have zero tolerance for domestic abuse, he will NOT be welcome to sit in our group.”

A response from the Tory HQ press office was not able to confirm if a complaint of this nature was received or if it was being looked into.

A spokesperson said: “The Conservative Party has an established code of conduct and formal processes where complaints can be made in confidence. This process is rightly confidential.”

The Local Democracy Reporting Service also asked what the national party’s stance was on Cllr Nunn continuing in his role as a Conservative member and if the whip would be removed from Cllr Nunn, or if any other action was to be taken against him amid calls to.

The party responded: “As for Cllr Nunn, this is a matter for the police.”

The BBC reported last week that police are making preliminary inquiries into the allegations after further accounts from multiple women were reported.

In a statement made on the day of his resignation, Cllr Nunn said: “I continue to deny the allegations being made against me. This long-term campaign against me has taken its toll on me and has become particularly intolerable since January.

“It has been a huge distraction not only to me, but also to all the good work of the council. With all this having a massive impact on my mental health and wellbeing, I have decided to step down as council leader while I deal with these issues.

“I have never been anything but open and honest about my previous conviction for assault and a community order 20 years ago. I hope in time that a truer, fuller picture of this whole situation will be made clear.”