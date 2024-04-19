New leader of West Northamptonshire Council to be elected next month after resignation of Jonathan Nunn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new leader of West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) will be elected next month following the resignation of councillor Jonathan Nunn.

Councillor Nunn stood down as leader of the council and cabinet member with immediate effect last night (Thursday).

His departure came following mounting pressure to resign after BBC investigations published further allegations against Councillor Nunn, relating to claims of domestic abuse. Councillor Nunn denies the allegations.

WNC confirmed today (Friday) that election of a new leader will take place at the annual council meeting on May 16.

Until this time the deputy leader of the council, councillor Adam Brown, will carry out the role of leader alongside his current cabinet duties for housing, culture and leisure.

Councillor Brown, in his statement which did not refer to any of the circumstances leading up to Councillor Nunn’s resignation, thanked Councillor Nunn for his work as leader of the council.