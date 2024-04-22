New temporary leader of West Northants Council speaks out following resignation of former leader Jonathan Nunn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The temporary leader of West Northants Council has spoken out following the resignation of former leader Jonathan Nunn.

Councillor Nunn stood down as leader of the West Northants Council (WNC) and cabinet member with immediate effect on Thursday (April 18).

His departure came following mounting pressure to resign after BBC investigations published further allegations against Councillor Nunn, relating to claims of domestic abuse. Councillor Nunn denies the allegations.

Adam Brown is the new temporary leader of WNC

In the meantime, deputy leader of the council, Conservative councillor Adam Brown will carry out the role of leader alongside his current cabinet duties for housing, culture and leisure.

Over the weekend Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Nene Valley Christian Family Refuge (known as eve), Northamptonshire Rape Crisis, Creating Equalz and Black Women’s Domestic Abuse Group joined forces to write an open letter to WNC.

Responding to that letter, Councillor Brown has today (Monday) said he is ‘deeply sorry’ to those who feel ‘let down or angry right now’.

Councillor Brown said: “Having had time to fully digest the contents of the recent letter from local domestic violence charities, I would like to place on record my wholehearted support for the valuable work that they do, and I would like to sit down with them all at the earliest available opportunity to discuss how relationships can be repaired and our vital partnership work can continue.

“My condemnation of domestic violence and abuse in all forms is absolute and for as long as I have the opportunity to do so I will work tirelessly to ensure that this council treats victims who seek our help with the compassion and support that they need. To all those who have suffered domestic abuse, and feel let down or angry right now, I am deeply sorry. I know that we have a lot to do to regain your trust and we will do our utmost to achieve that."

WNC confirmed on Friday (April 19) that election of a new leader will take place at the annual council meeting on May 16.

Despite Cllr Nunn standing down as leader, he remains an elected Conservative party member representing the Nene Valley ward in Northampton.

Independent councillor Ian McCord has now called for councillor Nunn to leave his role as a councillor altogether.

Councillor McCord said: “We recognise that the council cannot suspend a councillor as we are not employees.

“Jonathan Nunn should resign from the council. Failing that, the Conservative Party must remove the whip from him immediately. We have lodged a complaint with the national Conservative Party demanding his suspension as the local party will not act.