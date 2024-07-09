All systems go with Northampton's STACK development as work due to begin in October

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It is now all systems go with STACK in Northampton as the development’s licensing application has been granted.

STACK had already been given the green light from the planning department, but was awaiting the decision on its licencing application.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has now confirmed that licensing application has been granted and so work will begin on site in October this year.

Posting on social media, WNC said: "We’re very pleased to announce that STACK’s licensing application has been granted and it’s now all systems go on their plans to transform the former Market Walk shopping centre.

“This exciting project will create a new leisure destination in the heart of Northampton town centre, offering a range of bars and street food traders, games and a stage offering live music and entertainment.

“Work is set to start on-site in late October.”

The development will see the former Market Walk shopping centre, which closed down in 2021, turned into a new mixed entertainment, retail and leisure venue in a complete redesign.

According to plans, the lower ground floor will largely be given to entertainment ventures, such as children’s entertainment, fitness events and live music. Bar areas, food hall operators, and retail units will also have a place in the unique building.

Plans say STACK will be a daytime and nighttime destination.

Fronting onto Market Square, two new units will provide restaurant spaces with external seating, "generating an active frontage and enhancing activity”. A coffee shop unit proposed onto Abington Street will further “enhance” activity in the area, according to plans.

The proposed opening hours are 8am to 2.30am on any given day, allowing the centre to contribute to both the daytime and nighttime economy. The new facility will also create around 250 jobs, according to the applicant.

According to planning papers, the aspiration is to "create a vibrant new space which aims to increase footfall into the town centre and become a destination in its own right”.

STACK will invest £8 million into the project, with a further £4.2 million of support from the council.

Mark Mullen, operations manager for Northampton Town Centre Business Improvement District (BID) said: “This project will revitalise a key town centre space, breathing new life into the heart of Northampton with the introduction of a vibrant and modern leisure and entertainment destination.

“Town centres across the country are evolving, and Northampton is no different in that respect. We are seeing a shift away from purely retail-led high streets towards a more experience-led offering and this development is a perfect example of the kind of venue people are flocking to in their droves, as you can see from Stack’s recent successful launch in Lincoln.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Stack to Northampton and working with the businesses who will call it home as we create something very special for the town centre.”

The developers say the project should be completed by summer 2025, with the facility also opening in summer 2025.