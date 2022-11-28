Police and fire explain why there was a heavy emergency service presence in busy part of Northampton

Police and fire have explained why there was a heavy emergency services presence in a busy part of Northampton on Friday (November 25).

Around three fire crews, six police vehicles and multiple ambulances were in London Road, Far Cotton on Friday between 3pm and 6pm.

Many residents in Far Cotton have been reportedly feeling 'uneasy' of late following a shooting and the arrest of a man in connection with a double murder.

Pictures from the scene

Northamptonshire Police said this latest incident involved the sudden death of man but that it is not being treated as suspicious.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the sudden death of a man in London Road on Friday at about 3pm.

“We are not treating this man’s death as suspicious and are preparing a report for the coroner.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time.”

