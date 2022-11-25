Armed officers arrested a 21-year-old man in Northampton last night in connection with a Metropolitan Police double murder investigation.

Chaos erupted in Oxford Street in Far Cotton at around 7pm last night (Thursday, November 24) as the Metropolitan Police arrested the man in connection with a double murder which happened in Ilford, London on October 25. Police did not say why the man was in Far Cotton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 20-year-old man was arrested in Ilford on Wednesday (November 23) as part of the investigation.

The arrest was made in Oxford Street, Far Cotton as part of a Met Police double murder investigation

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects are both being held on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at a south London police station.

Armed Northamptonshire Police officers assisted with the investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Independent councillor Julie Davenport (Delapre and Rushmere) said parents were “scared” as their children were not allowed to come out of the nearby scout hut until the ordeal was over at around 8pm.

Double murder investigation

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Tuesday, October 25 the Metropolitan Police say they were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a shooting inside a house in Henley Road, Ilford.

Armed officers attended along with local officers and paramedics. Three men were found with gunshot injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saydi Abu Sheikh, aged 23 and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, who were both from Ilford, died at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds. He remains there in a serious but stable condition. His family are also being supported by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The families of all three men continue to be supported by specialist officers.