Far Cotton shooting: Northampton woman appears in court after man shot in the head

A 34-year-old woman has appeared in court in connection with the shooting of a man in Far Cotton earlier this month.

Violeta Florea, of Southampton Road, appeared before Northampton Crown Court on Tuesday, October 25 charged with conspiracy to murder.

Florea will next appear at court on December 21 when she will be expected to enter a plea for the charge. If she pleads not guilty, a trial date has been provisionally set for April 24, 2023.

Scene of the attempted murder in Southampton Road.

The defendant has, meanwhile, since been remanded in custody.

Florea was arrested on Wednesday, October 19 in connection with the attempted murder of a man in Far Cotton and she was charged with conspiracy to murder on Saturday, October 22.

Police were called to Southampton Road at around 7.20pm on Saturday, October 15 where they discovered a man laying on the pavement outside the Towcester Road Methodist Church.

He had suffered a gunshot wound to his head and was taken to hospital, where he still remains in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Neighbourhood Policing Team has since been patrolling the area to speak with the local community, appeal for information and provide assurance.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: “Officers would still like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 376 of 15/10/22.

Advertisement Hide Ad