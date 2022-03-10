A 22-year-old Northampton woman is calling on the town to help her get another TWO lorries full of essential supplies over to refugees in Ukraine.

At the end of February, beauty therapist Odeta Bajor set up a donation point at the Tesco Express car park in Wellingborough Road alongside multiple volunteers.

The team has since managed to get a whopping four lorries full of essential supplies over to Ukraine in a matter of seven days. However, Odeta and the team still need the town's support.

The Northampton Supports Ukraine team down at the donation point in Tesco car park, Wellingborough Road

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help get another two lorries over to Ukraine. So far, at the time of writing (Thursday, March 10), Odeta has raised £450 out of her £10,000 target.

The GoFundMe page reads: "We need your help.

"We received an amazing response and received huge amounts of support from the whole Northampton community. We filled six lorries in total, four of which are now on their way or are at the borders.

"Many of us have put everything we can towards getting the lorries out, purchasing lorries, documentation, fuel, food for drivers and so on.

"Now we are struggling to get the funds to send out the remaining lorries.

"All the money raised will be used on fuel, documentation for transport, purchases of trailers, ferry fees, food for drivers, insurance and anything remaining will be used to transport more essential items to Ukraine.

"Donate anything you can, as every little helps."

Odeta also said the team needs a tractor unit and a driver willing to drive a trailer to Calais in France.

"We need a tractor unit with driver volunteering to deliver a trailer to Calais, France," she said.

"A Ukrainian with a tractor unit will come to pick it up from there, as they don’t have access to get into UK due to visa issues.

"Please tag anyone you know who can help us or if you can yourself, please pop me a message with your name and number thank you."

To get in touch with Odeta and the team, click here to message them on Facebook.

Is the UK accepting Ukrainian refugees?

Currently, only Ukrainian refugees with family ties to the UK can apply for a visa.

Home secretary Priti Patel detailed the terms of the Ukraine Family scheme, stating that those who have relatives in the UK will be able to travel to the country and live for up to three years.

Relatives include parents, step-parents, grandparents, children, step-children and grandchildren.

During a trip to the Polish border on March 4, Ms Patel said: “Our expanded Ukraine Family Scheme is now fully open and to see the first people who will apply was wonderful. While we want people to be able to return to their homes at the end of this diabolical invasion, giving thousands of people a route to the UK is the right thing to do."