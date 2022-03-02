VIDEO: Hundreds of Northampton residents fill THREE lorries with supplies for war torn Ukraine

Northampton residents have filled THREE lorries with supplies to help the people of Ukraine survive the ongoing war with Russia.

Odeta Bajor, 22, set up a donation station at the Tesco Express car park in Wellingborough Road alongside Slavik Talalayenko, Donatas Bajorunas and Rasmontas Šapalas.

The site, which was being manned by volunteers, was open on both Monday and Tuesday (February 28 and March 1).

The donation station at Tesco Express car park in Wellingborough Road was manned by volunteers

In just two days hundreds of Northampton residents descended on to the site bearing supplies, messages of support and some even got stuck in to loading the lorries.

"We were prepared to fill just one lorry but then it got crazy. It was literally non-stop, car after car. It was amazing. It shows that people can come together when it's necessary.

"It also goes to show that people that comment negative things on Facebook and sit at home are in the minority. People who don't comment, the majority, have came and supported us.

Hundreds of people came out to donate essential supplies

"It's just been so overwhelming. I am still replying to people saying, 'thank you'. I didn't think it would get to this scale, people have put themselves forward, massively.

"A lot of people were crying. It's nice to see it's touching people and that it's affecting others."

Supplies included sleeping bags, warm blankets, warm clothes and shoes for men, women and children, nappies, sanitary products, first aid kits, canned food, and long lasting baby food.

As well as donating items, many people wrote messages, which will be passed on to the recipients of the supplies.

The volunteers worked through the day and night organising the supplies

One donator wrote: "The UK stands with you. Our thoughts are with you. Keep fighting."

Many other people wrote, "you have all of our support", "we are with you", "stay safe" and "sending love".

Odeta said the first lorry driver has left today (Wednesday) to drop one load of items off.

However, she is now looking for two English drivers to deliver the remaining two lorries to Ukraine. Odeta wants English drivers because she is worried that young Ukrainian drivers may be drafted to fight in the war.

This lorry will be heading to the Ukraine filled with essentials for people trying to survive the war

She said: "We're seeing if any English HGV drivers can transport the supplies to the Ukrainian/Polish borders. If we send young Ukrainians they will get taken away to fight. Plus, the front of the lorries will be taken as they are Ukrainian lorries."

At least 500,000 refugees have fled from Ukraine as the invasion reached its seventh day today (Wednesday).

The EU said it would accept Ukrainian refugees for three years while the UK said anybody with “immediate” family already in Britain would be allowed into the country.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday that the move to allow immediate family members to join Ukrainians settled in the UK is only a “first step” as Vladimir Putin’s assault continued.