Watch as large group of travellers set up camp and string up washing line in Northampton car park
Around 10 caravans, along with several cars and vans, arrived at the Sixfields site between the Odeon and Five Guys on Friday (May 16).
They have now been there for around five days, with a washing line up and camping chairs laid out across the tarmac.
The group is parked next to the Odeon cinema, where workers are currently fitting out the building ahead of its long-awaited opening later this month.
Northamptonshire Police has been contacted and has said there have been no reported criminal offences or complaints. A spokeswoman added that it is private land “so the landowner will lead in overseeing the process of removing anyone who does not have permission to be there”.
In April, a separate group of travellers reportedly broke through a height barrier to access Ladybridge Park in West Hunsbury.
That encampment was removed the following day after police, councillors and the parish council stepped in, with officers issuing a Section 61 notice.
What is Section 61?
Section 61 gives police powers to remove trespassers from land, particularly in cases of unauthorised encampments. A landowner, or someone acting on their behalf, must first ask the group to leave.
Police can intervene if:
- Damage has been caused to the land or property
- Threatening or abusive behaviour has taken place
- Six or more vehicles are on site
If those conditions are met, police can order the group to leave. If they refuse, or return within three months, it becomes a criminal offence.