Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here’s what happened to a group of travellers who reportedly broke into a Northampton park over the Bank Holiday Weekend.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A group of around six caravans reportedly broke an overhead barrier and descended on to Ladybridge Park in West Hunsbury on Friday (April 18) at around 3pm, according to police.

Residents took to social media, saying: “Traveller caravans have just forced their way into Ladybridge Park. They have cut the overhead height barrier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another added: “They are using the park like a garbage and toilet place. This morning the lovely bend in the brook where dogs go in between the two smaller bridges was full of toilet paper and stinks.”

Travellers reportedly broke into Ladybridge Park, West Hunsbury, on Friday (April 18) by breaking the overhead barrier (pictured). Police removed them from the park on Saturday afternoon.

One person said: “This makes me so cross. The park is used by so many children and parents, especially so as it is a bank holiday weekend. I now feel as though I can't use that part of the park if it is that bad. Not nice at all.”

The following day police, councillors, and the parish council got to work to have the encampment removed.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “I can confirm that we issued a Section 61 notice and all the vehicles were gone by 2pm on Saturday (April 19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At least nine vehicles were present at the time that the direction to leave was issued.

“There was some damage caused at the park whereby a lock was cut from a height restriction barrier, however, no individual suspect has been identified. None of those present at the encampment matched the descriptions provided to police at the scene. Enquiries are ongoing.”

The travellers were reportedly escorted out of the county. Police and local authorities were praised for their speedy work.

Unfortunately, the park was reportedly left in a poor state by the visitors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A West Hunsbury Parish Council spokeswoman said: “Many thanks to Northants Police for dealing with this incident so efficiently and being able to remove the travellers from the park so quickly.

“The height barrier, which was vandalised by the travellers, is being repaired by West Northants Council as a matter of urgency, and the park will be made secure again.

“We should like to thank the residents who contacted the police so quickly on seeing what the travellers were doing, and also for one resident who gave the police a photo of the culprits actually cutting through the barrier.

“I should also like to take this opportunity of thanking a member of the Friends of West Hunsbury Parks, who personally helped to clear up the rubbish which the travellers had left behind in our beautiful park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These are examples of the pride that people have about living in West Hunsbury and of the community spirit of its residents.”

What is a Section 61?

Section 61 gives police certain powers to remove trespassers from land, particularly in cases involving unauthorised encampments.

It applies when two or more people are trespassing on land with the intention of residing there.

The landowner or someone acting on their behalf must have asked them to leave.

Police can act if:

Damage has been caused to the land or property

Threatening, abusive, or insulting behaviour has occurred

Six or more vehicles are on the land

If the criteria are met, the police can direct the group to leave. If they don't, or if they return within three months, it becomes a criminal offence.