Opening date revealed for brand new 'luxury' cinema in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An opening date has been revealed for a brand new cinema set to open in Sixfields, Northampton.

Town Centre Talk - the latest updates from the town centre on new shops, closures, work on Market Square and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Odeon has confirmed exactly when it will be opening its new 'Luxe’ cinema at the former Cineworld in Sixfields.

Odeon has been renovating the site for months now and have revealed on their website they will open on Monday, May 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Odeon spokesman said: “Get ready to experience a little more luxury at your new favourite cinema, ODEON Luxe Northampton, opening May 2025.”

ODEON Luxe in Sixfields is set to open on May 26, according to Odeon.

Hoardings erected around the site advertise some of the features coming to the cinema, including ‘Oscar’s Bar,’ where customers can enjoy a ‘signature cocktail,’ and Luxe’s ‘luxury recliner’ seats, which boast extra legroom for guests.

According to its website, ODEON Luxe offers a ‘premium’ cinema experience, featuring ‘luxurious’ reclining seats with extra legroom, Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio, and ‘premium’ food and drink options. Fewer seats per screen are designed to create a more ‘spacious and comfortable’ movie-going experience.

Ticket prices for ODEON Luxe cinemas generally range from £15 to £25 for standard adult tickets, with children's tickets typically priced between £7 and £10. The myLIMITLESS membership starts at £17.99 per month for unlimited standard films, with a higher-tier option at £21.99 that includes premium formats for an additional fee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cineworld closed down in January after the landlord, L&G, decided against renewing its lease.

Reacting to the closure, a Cineworld spokesman said: “After years of providing movie lovers with a place to feel more, we regret to inform you that, following the landlord's decision to reject our proposals, we will be closing.

“Thank you to all of you movie-loving customers for choosing us over the years. We hope you continue to enjoy watching movies at our nearby cinemas.”