Opening date revealed for brand new 'luxury' cinema in Northampton
Odeon has confirmed exactly when it will be opening its new 'Luxe’ cinema at the former Cineworld in Sixfields.
Odeon has been renovating the site for months now and have revealed on their website they will open on Monday, May 26.
An Odeon spokesman said: “Get ready to experience a little more luxury at your new favourite cinema, ODEON Luxe Northampton, opening May 2025.”
Hoardings erected around the site advertise some of the features coming to the cinema, including ‘Oscar’s Bar,’ where customers can enjoy a ‘signature cocktail,’ and Luxe’s ‘luxury recliner’ seats, which boast extra legroom for guests.
According to its website, ODEON Luxe offers a ‘premium’ cinema experience, featuring ‘luxurious’ reclining seats with extra legroom, Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio, and ‘premium’ food and drink options. Fewer seats per screen are designed to create a more ‘spacious and comfortable’ movie-going experience.
Ticket prices for ODEON Luxe cinemas generally range from £15 to £25 for standard adult tickets, with children's tickets typically priced between £7 and £10. The myLIMITLESS membership starts at £17.99 per month for unlimited standard films, with a higher-tier option at £21.99 that includes premium formats for an additional fee.
Cineworld closed down in January after the landlord, L&G, decided against renewing its lease.
Reacting to the closure, a Cineworld spokesman said: “After years of providing movie lovers with a place to feel more, we regret to inform you that, following the landlord's decision to reject our proposals, we will be closing.
“Thank you to all of you movie-loving customers for choosing us over the years. We hope you continue to enjoy watching movies at our nearby cinemas.”
