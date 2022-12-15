Voi e-scooter scheme extended until at least 2024 across Northamptonshire

An e-scooter rental scheme has been extended until at least 2024 across Northamptonshire.

Voi, which currently operates e-scooters in Northampton, Corby, Wellingborough, Rushden and Higham Ferrers as well as e-scooters and e-bikes in Kettering, has today (December 15) announced, alongside both councils, that the scheme has been extended until May 2024, with the agreement of additional safety measures.

The scooters, which aim to reduce carbon emissions and make public transport more accessible, were first launched in Northampton in September 2020, before the other areas followed.

According to Voi, nearly 3.2 million rides have taken place since the scheme started, removing an estimated 1.5 million car journeys. An independent report by Volterra, commissioned by Voi, also claims the scheme could benefit the county to the sum of £15 million between 2020 and 2024 as “riders are naturally gravitating towards the nearest convenient place for shopping and other activities using an e-scooter”. However there have also been a number of safety concerns raised about the scooters.

Grace Packard senior policy manager at Voi said: “Over the last two years, Voi has collaborated closely with stakeholders, including the Northamptonshire Police and West and North Northamptonshire Councils, to increase public confidence in using e-scooters and e-bikes to such an extent that the scheme has quickly become an important part of the region’s fabric and one of the most popular in the UK.

“However, we won’t rest on our laurels. Delivering a safe service, which is convenient, green and a great alternative to the car remains our number one priority. Over the next 18 months, we will work hard to build upon our success to help deliver the region’s sustainability ambitions and create a better place for living.”

Residents have raised concerns surrounding the safety of the scooters, namely riding on pavements, under-age riders, where scooters are left and dangerous riding on roads.

With these issues in mind, as part of the agreed scheme extension, councillors say additional safety measures will be put in place.

Councillor Phil Larratt, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport, Highways and Waste at West Northamptonshire Council, added: “I would encourage people to give Voi’s authorised scooter scheme a go, rather than opting for private, unregulated scooters which are illegal to use on public highways.

“We recognise the concerns of residents regarding scooters being ridden inappropriately and on footpaths, as well as being parked on footways, obstructing pedestrians. We will continue to work with Voi over the extended period of the trial to overcome these concerns.”

Councillor Graham Lawman, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, added: “As part of agreeing to the extension until May 2024, we have worked with Voi towards additional safety measures, so I would like to take this opportunity to remind users to remain safe whilst out and about, especially over the winter months and with the shorter days.”