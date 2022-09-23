Man 'in his 30s' in hospital with serious injuries following Northampton e-scooter crash

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses following the crash at 12.20pm in Black Lion Hill, at the junction with St Andrews Road and Mare Fair.

Northamptonshire Police said the rider sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A damaged e-scooter at the scene of Thursday's crash in Northampton which left a rider seriously injured

A spokesman added: “Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage of the collision or either the scooter or the car, a black Toyota Avensis, travelling along Black Lion Hill prior to the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 using incident number 22000552693.