An e-scooter provider has been quizzed after there have been multiple reports of its vehicles in Northampton “snapping in half”.

Voi, which currently provides e-scooters across Northampton as part of a trial with the council, has been asked by this newspaper to address concerns that there could be a safety problem with its stock following a recent incident and multiple reports.

Incident

Voi has been quizzed about safety concerns regarding its vehicles.

On Tuesday, September 20, Little Billing resident Ashley Potter said his scooter “snapped in half” causing him to fall and slam his face into the kerb, severely damaging his teeth in the process.

A Voi spokesman said the e-scooter Ashley was using will undergo a “thorough inspection” and added that all of its vehicles go through “regular maintenance conducted by a team of experienced mechanics”.

Reports

When Chronicle & Echo published the story on Facebook there were many other people who complained of similar issues.

Commenting on Ashley's story, Hannah Garrett said: "The exact thing happened to me! I was riding on the road, only been on it for a minute, [and it] literally snapped while I was going. Left me loads of grazes on my chest, a huge bruise on my thigh and a ridiculously broken wrist - basically the bone has split upwards from my wrist.

"I've got to go for surgery to have plates fitted. I’ve seen three break like this now. I’ve got at least two years before my wrist is fully healed, and even then it will never be 'normal' again. Voi do not service these scooters at all."

Another resident said he went to get on a Voi scooter but “soon changed his mind”' when he saw the metal underneath the handlebars was on the verge of breaking off.

More comments were posted, with Geraldine Barber saying: "Someone I know had one of these snap in half only two weeks ago resulting in broken arm and cuts and grazes."

Lou Wilson added: "I saw one at the top of Rushmere Road this morning with the handlebar broken."

Voi’s response

This newspaper put these reports to Voi, asked if the firm could specifically address the safety concerns about the “snapping of the scooters” and if it would ever consider halting the trial.

A Voi spokesman responded saying: "We don't have any more comments on this except to reinforce that we take all incidents involving our users very seriously, and take appropriate action where needed.

"Safety is our first priority, and Voi has one of the safest and most efficient fleets in Europe. As part of our operational standards, we frequently inspect our fleet to maintain it to the highest standards, ensuring our riders have the best possible experience."