Victim named after fatal Twywell crash

Simon Hemmings

A man who died after a crash near Twywell has been named by police as Simon Hemmings.

The 45-year-old was killed on Tuesday, November 2, in an incident in Kettering Road.

He was driving a black Range Rover Sport at about 3.40pm, near to the junction with the Woodford to Islip turn, when the crash took place.

A police spokesman said: "Officers from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are still appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time, and anyone who may have relevant dash-cam footage, to get in touch.